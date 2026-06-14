Bet365 bonus code: Get $365 in bonus bets for UFC White House, Gaethje vs. Topuria, UFC Freedom 250 on Sunday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. UFC Freedom 250 takes place from the White House on Sunday, featuring fights like Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje and Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane, both title bouts. The main UFC White House fight card begins at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

UFC Freedom 250 betting preview

The UFC Freedom 250 card is headlined by a pair of title fights, including Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje in a unification fight for the UFC lightweight championship. Topuria, who is 17-0 (9-0 UFC) in his MMA career, is the current champion and is making his first defense of the title. He is a -750 favorite in the UFC White House odds at bet365, while Gaethje is +525 as the interim champion.

Former two-time heavyweight champion Alex Pereira faces former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane in the co-main event. Current heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is unable to compete due to an eye injury he suffered against Gane last October. Pereira is a -115 favorite, while Gane is -105 in UFC betting odds.

There are other stars competing on Sunday as well, including fan favorite Sean O'Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi. O'Malley is a former bantamweight champion who has the highest significant strike accuracy in the history of the division. He is a -360 favorite vs. Zahabi, while Josh Hokit is -330 vs. Derrick Lewis in a heavyweight bout. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.