The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The college football season begins on Saturday with Week 0, which features Virginia vs. NC State (3:30 p.m. ET), Florida State vs. New Mexico State (7 p.m. ET) and UNLV vs. Memphis (10 p.m. ET). According to the latest Week 0 college football odds at bet365, the Rebels are favored by 5.5 points against Memphis. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Saturday college football betting preview

TCU vs. UNC betting preview



The college football season kicks off in Ireland for the fourth consecutive year, as North Carolina faces TCU. The Tar Heels are trying to avenge last season's 48-14 season-opening loss to the Horned Frogs. Harvard transfer quarterback Jaden Craig is making his TCU debut, while Wisconsin transfer Billy Edwards Jr. is making his debut for North Carolina. TCU is a 7.5-point favorite in the Week 0 college football odds at bet365. Bet on UNC vs. TCU and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Virginia vs. NC State betting preview



This game was originally scheduled to be played in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but it will instead be hosted by Virginia. NC State has won four straight and six of the last seven meetings between these schools, including a 35-31 win last season. The Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 53.5. Bet on NC State vs. Virginia and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

UNLV vs. Memphis betting preview

UNLV recorded 10-plus wins just once in its first 46 seasons as a Division I program, but it has posted back-to-back double-digit win totals. The Rebels lost to Boise State in each of the last three Mountain West championship games. Memphis went 8-5 last season and has won at least eight games in 10 of the last 12 seasons. UNLV is a 5.5-point home favorite on Saturday, while the over/under is 56.5. Bet on Memphis vs. UNLV and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

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