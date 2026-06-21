Bet365 bonus code: Get $365 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, Cape Verde-Uruguay, Egypt-New Zealand on Sunday

The 2026 World Cup continues with four matches on Sunday, and the latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The slate begins with Spain vs. Saudi Arabia at noon ET and concludes with Uruguay vs. Cape Verde (6 p.m. ET) and Egypt vs. New Zealand (9 p.m. ET). Iran vs. Belgium kicks off at 3 p.m. ET, with Belgium listed as -235 money line favorites. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Sunday World Cup betting preview

Cape Verde stunned the world with a 0-0 draw against Spain in its opening match, despite closing as a 27-1 underdog and 12-1 to earn a draw. It will try to pull off another stunner on Sunday night against Uruguay, which is coming off a 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia. Uruguay is a -227 favorite in the Sunday World Cup odds, while Cape Verde is +750, and a draw is +309.

Egypt and New Zealand meet at 9 p.m. ET in the final match of the day. Both teams are coming off opening draws, as Egypt tied with Belgium and New Zealand tied with Iran. Egypt is a -175 favorite on Sunday, while New Zealand is +475, and a draw is +309. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

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