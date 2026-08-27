The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There are four NFL preseason games on Thursday night, including Bills vs. Steelers at 7 p.m. ET, while the Week 0 college football schedule takes place on Saturday. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review. You can also check out our best betting apps.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Thursday NFL preseason betting preview

Bills vs. Steelers betting preview



Buffalo is eyeing an undefeated preseason for the first time since 2021 after cruising to a 31-7 win over Cleveland last week. The Bills are heading into their first season under head coach Joe Brady, who was promoted from offensive coordinator after head coach Sean McDermott was fired. Pittsburgh is coming off a 17-0 loss to the Jets, when quarterbacks Drew Allar and Will Howard split reps. Howard is scheduled to start on Thursday, while Allar will follow. The Bills are 3.5-point home favorites in the Thursday NFL odds at bet365, with the over/under at 34.5. Bet on Steelers vs. Bills and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Week 0 college football betting preview

The 2026 college football season begins in Ireland for the fourth year in a row, as Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels face the TCU Horned Frogs at noon ET on Saturday. The Tar Heels are trying to avenge a 48-14 season-opening loss vs. TCU from last year. TCU is a 9.5-point favorite in the Week 0 college football odds at bet365, with the over/under at 46.5.

There are several other intriguing storylines on Saturday, including Virginia opening its season against NC State after winning a school-record 11 games last season. The Cavaliers are 4.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 53.5 for that 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Saturday night features Stanford (-4) vs. Hawaii at 7 p.m. ET and UNLV (-4.5) vs. Memphis at 10 p.m. ET. Bet on college football and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.