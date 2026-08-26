The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There is a 15-game MLB schedule on Wednesday, headlined by Braves vs. Dodgers at 7:15 p.m. ET, while the Week 0 college football slate is just a few days away. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review. You can also check out our best betting apps.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

Braves vs. Dodgers betting preview



The biggest MLB game on Wednesday night is Braves vs. Dodgers, as the two-time defending World Series champion Dodgers head to Atlanta for a 7:15 p.m. ET first pitch. Los Angeles had its six-game winning streak snapped in a 4-3 loss in Tuesday's series opener, staying one game behind Milwaukee for the best record in the majors. The Braves have a 4.5-game lead atop the National League East, but the Dodgers are -125 road favorites in the Wednesday MLB odds at bet365. Bet on Dodgers vs. Braves and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Week 0 college football betting preview

The 2026 college football season begins with a small Week 0 slate on Saturday, including TCU vs. North Carolina at noon ET in Dublin, Ireland. The Tar Heels are beginning their second year under head coach Bill Belichick after going 4-8 last year. TCU is coming off a 9-4 campaign that ended in an Alamo Bowl victory, and the Horned Frogs are 7.5-point favorites in the Week 0 college football odds at bet365.

Then at 3:30 p.m. ET, Virginia is a 5.5-point favorite against NC State, with the over/under at 53.5. Other games on Saturday include Stanford (-3.5) vs. Hawaii at 7 p.m. ET and UNLV (-4.5) vs. Memphis at 10 p.m. ET. Bet on college football and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.