The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There is a 15-game MLB schedule on Tuesday night, including Yankees vs. Astros at 7:05 p.m. ET and Mariners vs. Phillies at 9:40 p.m. ET. According to the latest MLB odds at bet365, the Yankees are -140 home favorites, while the over/under for total runs scored is 9. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review. You can also check out our best betting apps.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

Yankees vs. Astros betting preview



The Yankees have won six of their last seven games heading into Tuesday's series opener against the Astros, closing in on the American League East lead. They are facing a Houston team that has lost nine of its last 14 games, with six of those losses coming by three runs or fewer. Yankees starting pitcher Will Warren (8-6, 4.43 ERA) is scheduled to face Astros pitcher Ethan Pecko (0-0, 4.91 ERA). The Yankees are -140 home favorites, while the over/under is 9 in the Tuesday MLB odds at bet365. Bet on Astros vs. Yankees and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Mariners vs. Phillies betting preview

Seattle and Philadelphia will play the second game of their three-game series on Tuesday night, with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The Mariners are fighting for one of the final American League wild-card spots, while the Phillies are in contention for the NL East crown. Mariners pitcher George Kirby (8-10, 4.18 ERA) is facing Phillies starter Aaron Nola (5-9, 5.12 ERA). Seattle is a -120 home favorite, with the over/under at 7.5. Bet on the MLB and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.