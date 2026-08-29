The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. College football officially returns with the Week 0 on Saturday, including matchups like North Carolina vs. TCU, Virginia vs. NC State and Stanford vs. Hawaii. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

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How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Week 0 college football betting preview

UNC vs. TCU

The college football season begins in Ireland for the fourth straight year, with five of the previous six games played in Ireland being decided by three points or fewer. North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick is in his second year at the helm, while TCU won nine-plus games and a bowl game in each of the last two seasons. The Horned Frogs are 8.5-point favorites in the Week 0 college football odds, while the over/under is 47.5. Bet on college football and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Virginia vs. NC State

This game was originally scheduled to be played in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but it will be hosted by Virginia instead. The Cavaliers recorded a school-record 11 wins last season, finishing atop the ACC regular-season standings for the first time in program history. NC State went 8-5 last season and is trying to snap a four-game road losing streak. Virginia is a 4.5-point home favorite, with the over/under at 53.5. Bet on college football and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Stanford vs. Hawaii

Stanford vs. Hawaii features a matchup between head coaches who both played quarterback at their alma mater. The Cardinal are trying to avoid losing three straight season openers, while Hawaii is trying to improve to 3-0 all-time against ACC opponents after defeating Stanford and Cal last year. Stanford is a 4.5-point favorite, with the total at 48.5. Bet on college football and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

UNLV vs. Memphis

UNLV will be in primetime on Saturday night after winning 10-plus games in consecutive seasons for the first time as a Division I program. The Rebels are seeking a school-record fifth straight season-opening win, while the Tigers are coming off an 8-5 campaign after finishing the year on a four-game losing streak. UNLV is a 4.5-point home favorite, with the over/under at 56.5. Bet on college football and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

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