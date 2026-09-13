The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The Week 1 NFL schedule continues when the New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC East showdown on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Giants vs. Cowboys betting preview

The Cowboys will be looking to maintain their dominance over the Giants when they renew their NFC East rivalry on Sunday Night Football. Dallas has won 16 of the last 18 meetings, but New York won the most recent won in Week 18 last year. The Cowboys are 8-0 all-time in Week 1 primetime games against the Giants, including a 40-0 win in 2023.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is 10 years removed from his NFL debut, when he lost to the Giants in the opening game of 2016. New York is entering a new era under head coach John Harbaugh, who is coming off an 18-year stint with the Ravens. The Cowboys are 2.5-point road favorites in the latest NFL odds at bet365, while the over/under is 48.5. Bet on Cowboys vs. Giants and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.