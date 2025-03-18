Sports fans in Illinois and Tennessee can take advantage of bet365 launching with a new bet365 bonus code to build a bankroll on the platform. The sportsbook app and site is offering new users $150 in bonus bets after wagering $5 this week for any sport, including MLB opening day today and college basketball tournaments. Sign up using bonus code CBSBET365. Here are all of the promotion details.

How to sign up for bet365 promo

This offer is available to new customers only. If you previously had a bet365 account, you are not able to take advantage of this promotion. If you are located in Illinois or Tennessee and meets the age requirements for gambling in that state, here's how to get the bet365 offer.

Click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page and register using bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. During registration, enter your name, email address and payment information, along with other details. Make a minimum deposit of $10. Claim the offer within 30 days of registering for an account. Make a $5 or more qualifying wager to receive $150 in bonus bets. At least one selection in a bet must be at -500 odds or greater.

Cashing out of qualifying wagers entirely voids the offer. Wagers must be settled within 30 days, so users may be able to bet on futures in college basketball tournament but not in the NBA, NHL or MLB. If a bet is partially cashed out, only the remaining active bet will count. If a bet is edited using bet365's "Edit Bet" feature, only the new bet will count. Bonus bets will be released after the qualifying bet is settled. They expire within seven days and cannot be withdrawn from your account.

Wagers won using bonus bets return only winnings, not the stake. For example, if a bettor makes a wager at +100 odds using a $5 bonus bet and wins, he or she will get $5 back.

Comparing bet365 promo with other welcome offers

Brand Promo CBS promo code bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365 DraftKings Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly None required FanDuel

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses + $50 bonus bet CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW Fanatics

Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets (select states) None required

DraftKings has the most comparable offer to bet365, with the company also doing a bonus bet promotion. DraftKings is offering more money with $200 in bonus bets. However, bet365 doesn't have restrictions with bonus bets while DraftKings offers eight $25 bonus bet slips which means each bonus bet must be at least $25. FanDuel is also offering $200 in bonus bets, but requires a user to win the first bet to access bonus bets.

BetMGM and Fanatics are offering the most money but require the most investment from users. BetMGM users must invest at least $1,500 to access the full amount of bonus bets, while Fanatics users must make wagers for 10 days at $100 per day to achieve the $1,000 threshold. Caesars has gone with a different promotion approach, offering profit boosts instead of bonus bets. bet365 is probably the best of these sportsbook promos when it comes to investment, restrictions and bonus bet value.

Bet at bet365 Illinois

Illinois opened its first retail sportsbook in March 2020, while sports betting apps went live that June. Although sports betting enthusiasts in Illinois are unable to bet on in-state in the tournament, they can use the bet365 Illinois promo on the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks as the NBA and NHL seasons wind down.

The Chicago Cubs opened the 2025 MLB season with the Tokyo Series, where they were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Chicago White Sox are also an option for MLB fans and bettors at bet365 Illinois, though they might look to wager on White Sox opponents with the team staring at a third consecutive season of 100+ losses.

Bet at bet365 Tennessee

Like Illinois, online sports betting has been around in Tennessee for a few years. Tennessee had its first sportsbook go live in November 2020. bet365 Tennessee joins DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and others as the latest mobile sportsbook in both states.

In Tennessee, sports bettors can make wagers on the Memphis Grizzlies and Nashville Predators in the NBA and NHL, respectively. The Grizzlies should make the postseason.

Responsible Gaming

bet365 is committed to responsible gaming and offers plenty of resources for bettors who need help. The sportsbook has deposit, session and spending limits, along with self-assessments, timeouts and self-exclusions for users. Additional help is available by calling 1-800-NEXT-STEP.