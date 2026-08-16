Bet365 bonus code: Score $150 in bonus bets for Dodgers-Brewers, Astros-Mariners, MLB betting on Sunday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Sunday's sports schedule is headlined by a full slate of MLB games today, including Dodgers vs. Brewers at 4:10 p.m. ET and Astros vs. Mariners at 7:20 p.m. ET. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Sunday MLB betting preview

Dodgers vs. Brewers betting preview



The top two teams in the National League will wrap up their exciting four-game series on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles is handing the ball to Tarik Skubal (7-6, 2.93 ERA), who is making his second home start since being acquired in a trade with the Tigers. Brewers pitcher Logan Henderson (6-2, 2.88 ERA) is scheduled to oppose Skubal. The Dodgers are -180 home favorites in the Sunday MLB odds at bet365, while the over/under is 7.5. Bet on Brewers vs. Dodgers and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Astros vs. Mariners betting preview

The final game on Sunday features the Astros vs. Mariners in a primetime AL West battle. Houston maintains a small lead atop the division standings, while Seattle is still within striking distance of a wild-card spot. Astros pitcher Hunter Brown (3-2, 3.68 ERA) is scheduled to face Mariners starter Bryan Woo (8-8, 4.15 ERA). The Astros are -135 home favorites, with the over/under set at 7.5. Bet on the MLB and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.