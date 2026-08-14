Bet365 bonus code: Score $150 in bonus bets for Jets-Buccaneers, NFL preseason Week 1, MLB betting on Friday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There are three NFL preseason games on Friday, including Jets vs. Buccaneers at 7 p.m. ET, along with a loaded MLB slate that features Dodgers vs. Brewers at 10:10 p.m. ET. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Friday NFL betting preview

Falcons vs. Broncos betting preview



Denver has won seven consecutive preseason games, going 3-0 in back-to-back preseasons. Quarterback Bo Nix is going to sit out on Friday night, while Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger will compete for the backup spot. The Falcons have lost seven straight preseason games and have suffered eight straight losing seasons overall as they head into their first campaign under head coach Kevin Stefanski. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is going to start on Friday, but the Broncos are 3.5-point road favorites in the Friday NFL odds at bet365. Bet on Broncos vs. Falcons and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Jets vs. Buccaneers betting preview



The Jets have missed the playoffs 15 years in a row, which is the longest active drought in the NFL and tied for the fourth-longest drought in the Super Bowl era. They went 1-2 in the preseason under head coach Aaron Glenn last year, while the Buccaneers have a 6-6 preseason record under head coach Todd Bowles. New York is a 5.5-point home favorite on Friday, with the over/under at 35.5. Bet on Buccaneers vs. Jets and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Friday MLB betting preview

Dodgers vs. Brewers betting preview



The two-time defending World Series champion Dodgers are being pushed by the Brewers atop the National League this season, and the two clubs will square off on Friday night. Milwaukee is two games ahead of Los Angeles for the best record in the majors, and it opened this four-game series with a 5-4 win on Thursday. Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-7, 2.65 ERA) is facing Brewers starter Robert Gasser (3-4, 4.57 ERA). The Dodgers are -185 home favorites in the Friday MLB odds at bet365, with the over/under at 8. Bet on Brewers vs. Dodgers and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.