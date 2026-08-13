Bet365 bonus code: Score $150 in bonus bets for NFL preseason Week 1, MLB Field of Dreams Game on Thursday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There are six NFL preseason games on Thursday night, including Bengals vs. Lions and Steelers vs. Packers at 7 p.m. ET, along with the MLB Field of Dreams game between the Twins and Phillies at 7:30 p.m. ET. According to the latest MLB odds at bet365, the over/under for total runs scored in Phillies vs. Twins is 8.5.Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Thursday NFL betting preview

Bengals vs. Lions betting preview



Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said most starters will play limited series in this preseason opener, while Lions head coach Dan Campbell said quarterback Jared Goff is unlikely to play. Cincinnati is 2-11-1 in its last 14 preseason games, dropping nine of its last 10 preseason games at home. Detroit has lost three of its last four preseason games, and the Bengals are 7-point home favorites in the Thursday NFL preseason odds at bet365. Bet on Lions vs. Bengals and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Steelers vs. Packers betting preview



A rematch of Super Bowl XLV will be seen by a national audience on Thursday night, as Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy and veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers face their former team. They are the first head coach/quarterback duo to win the Super Bowl together then start a game for a different team. Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to play, while running back Josh Jacobs is out for at least this week due to a groin injury. Green Bay is a 2.5-point road favorite, with the over/under at 40.5. Bet on Packers vs. Steelers and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Thursday MLB betting preview

MLB Field of Dreams game betting preview



The third edition of the MLB Field of Dreams game has arrived, with the Phillies facing the Twins in Dyersville, Iowa. Minnesota will serve as the home team, and it has won four of its last seven games overall. Philadelphia has lost four of its last six games, with starting pitcher Aaron Nola mired in a 13-start winless stretch. The Twins are -109 favorites in the Thursday MLB odds at bet365. Bet on Twins vs. Phillies and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.