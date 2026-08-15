Bet365 bonus code: Score $150 in bonus bets for Seahawks-Cowboys, NFL preseason, MLB betting on Saturday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There are seven NFL preseason games on Saturday, including Seahawks vs. Cowboys at 8 p.m. ET, along with a full slate of MLB games and UFC 330. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Saturday NFL betting preview

Ravens vs. Eagles betting preview



The Ravens have been the best preseason team in the NFL over the past decade, going 28-4, including 3-0 last year. They are entering a new era under head coach Jesse Minter, and star quarterback Lamar Jackson will not play on Saturday night. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has not revealed his plan for Saturday's game, but the Eagles are 3.5-point road favorites in the Saturday NFL odds at bet365 for this 7 p.m. ET kickoff. Bet on Eagles vs. Ravens and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Seahawks vs. Cowboys betting preview



Seattle is playing its first game since winning the Super Bowl in February, and now it is trying to become the first NFC team to go back-to-back since Dallas in 1992-93. The Seahawks are 5-3-1 in their last nine preseason games. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has already said that his starters will not play during the preseason, but they are still 3-point road favorites on Saturday night, with kickoff scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Bet on Cowboys vs. Seahawks and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Saturday MLB betting preview

Dodgers vs. Brewers betting preview



The Dodgers and Brewers have split their first two games of this four-game series, with Los Angeles recording a 3-1 win on Friday following a 5-4 loss on Thursday. They are up against a tough challenge on Saturday, as Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (11-5, 1.76 ERA) is a heavy favorite to win the National League Cy Young award. The Brewers are one game ahead of the Dodgers for the best record in the NL, and they are -125 road favorites in the Saturday MLB odds at bet365. Bet on Brewers vs. Dodgers and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.