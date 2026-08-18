Bet365 bonus code: Score $150 in bonus bets for Brewers-Mariners, Cubs-White Sox, MLB betting on Tuesday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Tuesday's MLB schedule is loaded with 15 games, including Brewers vs. Mariners (7:40 p.m. ET) and Cubs vs. White Sox (8:05 p.m. ET). Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review. You can also check out our best betting apps.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

Brewers vs. Mariners betting preview



The Brewers have the best record in the MLB after taking three out of four against the Dodgers over the weekend, while the Mariners are still in contention in the American League West after winning two out of three against Houston. Milwaukee pitcher Kyle Harrison is 9-3 with a 3.47 ERA this season, but two of his three losses have come in his last three starts. Mariners starter Bryce Miller is 4-6 with a 3.39 ERA and is winless in his last six starts. The Brewers are -150 home favorites in the Tuesday MLB odds at bet365, with the over/under at 8. Bet on Mariners vs. Brewers and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Cubs vs. White Sox betting preview

The Cubs and White Sox continue their crosstown rivalry series on Tuesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET. The White Sox sit atop the AL Central, while the Cubs are holding onto the top NL Wild Card spot. Cubs starter Kevin Gausman (6-11, 4.53 ERA) will face White Sox starter Erick Fedde (6-8, 4.51 ERA). The Cubs are -170 home favorites, with the over/under at 10 for this showdown at Wrigley Field. Bet on the MLB and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.