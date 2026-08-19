The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There is a full slate of MLB action on Wednesday night, including Brewers vs. Mariners (7:40 p.m. ET) and Dodgers vs. Rockies (8:40 p.m. ET). According to the latest MLB odds at bet365, the Brewers are -120 home favorites against the Mariners. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review. You can also check out our best betting apps.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

Brewers vs. Mariners betting preview



Milwaukee handed Seattle its worst loss in its 50-year history on Tuesday night, cruising to a 22-0 win as the Brewers padded their MLB-best 78-48 record. The Mariners turn to right-handed pitcher Logan Gilbert (9-7, 3.28 ERA) on Wednesday night, while Brewers pitcher Dustin May (6-7, 4.13 ERA) is making his third start for Milwaukee after being acquired at the trade deadline. The Brewers are -120 home favorites in the Wednesday MLB odds at bet365, with the over/under at 7. Bet on Mariners vs. Brewers and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Dodgers vs. Rockies betting preview

The Dodgers dropped three out of four against the Brewers last weekend, but they have bounced back with a pair of wins over the Rockies to clinch the series victory. They will go for the sweep on Wednesday night at Coors Field, with Dodgers starter Roki Sasaki (5-5, 4.46 ERA) facing Rockies starter Kyle Freeland (4-10, 6.27 ERA). The Dodgers are -200 road favorites, while the over/under is 11.5. Bet on the MLB and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.