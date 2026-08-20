The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The NFL preseason continues with a two-game slate on Thursday night, featuring Texans vs. Raiders (8 p.m. ET) and Chargers vs. 49ers (10 p.m. ET). Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review. You can also check out our best betting apps.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Thursday NFL betting preview

Texans vs. Raiders betting preview



The Raiders will try to snap an eight-game winless streak in preseason games when they face the Texans in Houston on Thursday night. Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 4 of 13 passes for 85 yards in his preseason debut for the Raiders last week against the Cardinals, while rookie quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 10 of 16 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown. The Texans have won five of their last seven preseason games, but they are 1.5-point home underdogs as they are expected to rest their starters for the second week in a row. Bet on Raiders vs. Texans and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Chargers vs. 49ers betting preview

Los Angeles hosts San Francisco in Thursday's nightcap, as the Chargers try to build on their preseason win over the Texans last week. Quarterback Trey Lance completed 12 of 20 passes for 164 yards and an interception. The 49ers are coming off a 19-13 loss to the Titans, as Adrian Martinez completed 16 of 30 passes for 159 yards. San Francisco is a 1.5-point road favorite in the Thursday NFL odds at bet365, while the over/under is 37.5. Bet on the NFL preseason and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.