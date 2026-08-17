Bet365 bonus code: Score $150 in bonus bets for White Sox-Cubs, Dodgers-Rockies, MLB betting on Monday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There is an 11-game MLB schedule on Monday, including Cubs vs. White Sox (8:05 p.m. ET) and Rockies vs. Dodgers (8:40 p.m. ET). According to the latest MLB odds at bet365, the Dodgers are -260 road favorites, while the over/under for total runs scored is 10.5. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review. You can also check out our best betting apps.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Monday MLB betting preview

Cubs vs. White Sox betting preview



The Cubs have lost three of their last four games heading into Monday's series opener against the crosstown White Sox. Despite the disappointing weekend, the Cubs are still five games ahead of the Phillies for the top National League Wild Card spot. Meanwhile, the White Sox hold a 5.5-game lead over the Tigers atop the AL Central after sweeping the Tigers over the weekend. The Cubs are -160 home favorites in the Monday MLB odds at bet365, with the over/under at 8. Bet on White Sox vs. Cubs and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Rockies vs. Dodgers betting preview

The Dodgers are amid their worst month of the season, losing 11 of their first 16 games in August. They still hold a seven-game lead over San Diego atop the NL West, but they are three games behind the Brewers for the best record in the National League. Colorado has won four of its last five games heading into Monday night's game against Los Angeles, but the Rockies are out of the playoff picture. The Dodgers are -260 road favorites for this 8:40 p.m. ET game, with the over/under at 10.5. Bet on the MLB and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.