The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs continues on Monday with matchups like Knicks vs. Hawks and Nuggets vs. Timberwolves. There is also a loaded MLB schedule featuring Cubs vs. Phillies and Mariners vs. Athletics. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Monday NBA betting preview

Monday's NBA schedule features three games, including the No. 3 seed Knicks vs. No. 6 seed Hawks at 8 p.m. ET in the Eastern Conference. New York took a 1-0 lead in the series with a 113-102 win in Game 1 on Saturday, as Jalen Brunson scored 28 points. The Knicks are 5.5-point favorites in the Monday NBA odds, while the over/under is 217.5.

Then at 10:30 p.m. ET, the No. 3 seed Nuggets face the No. 6 seed Timberwolves in the Western Conference. Denver notched a 116-105 win in Game 1 on Saturday, as Jamal Murray scored 30 points to help the Nuggets cover the spread as 7.5-point favorites. They are 6.5-point favorites in Game 2 on Monday night. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Monday MLB betting preview

Philadelphia was swept by Atlanta over the weekend, falling to 8-13 overall this season. The Phillies head to Chicago on Monday night, with the Cubs riding a five-game winning streak. Chicago is a slight -112 favorite in the Monday MLB odds at bet365.

The Mariners lost four consecutive games last week before bouncing back with a pair of wins over the Rangers on Saturday and Sunday. They will try to build on that momentum as -160 favorites against the Athletics on Monday night. The Dodgers are +190 favorites in the latest World Series odds at bet365, followed by the Yankees (+850), Mariners (12-1) and Braves (16-1). Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.