The final round of golf's first major tees off from Augusta, Georgia, on Sunday, and sports bettors wanting to make live bets can check out the latest bet365 bonus code, which offers new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more. Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young are tied atop the leaderboard heading into the final round at 11-under, with Sam Burns just one shot behind. McIlroy enters the final round as the +160 betting favorite, followed by Young at +225. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Golf betting preview

McIlroy is the eighth defending champion to hold 54-hole lead at Augusta, but only two of the previous seven went on to win. If he's able to pull out the victory on Sunday, McIlroy can become fourth golfer in past 40 years to lead/co-lead after every round in Augusta. McIlroy and Burns will tee off in the final group at 2:25 p.m. ET. The last player to win in Augusta from outside of the final group was Danny Willett in 2016.

McIlroy enters Sunday's final round as the +160 online sports betting favorite, while Young is +225. Scottie Scheffler, a two-time champion and the No. 1 ranked player in the world, is priced at +900. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.