Michigan sports betting now features bet365, and the latest bet365 bonus code allows new Michigan users to claim $365 in bonus bets. The Detroit Pistons and Detroit Tigers are both in action on Sunday, as the Pistons face the Magic in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference first-round series. Claim $365 in bonus bets at bet365 here after a $10 wager:

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How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can claim this Michigan online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top Michigan betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Michigan bet365 account. Make a first deposit of $10+ and use the promo code "CBSBET365" Place a wager of $10 or more on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making the initial $10 wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets. New bet365 users can claim the offer by signing up for a bet365 Michigan account:

bet365 Michigan: What should bettors know?

bet365 entered the United States sports betting scene after legalization, and it is now live in 17 states following the launch in Michigan. Here are the biggest strengths of the bet365 Sportsbook, one of the top Michigan sports betting sites:

bet365 mobile app: The bet365 Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.7/5 stars rating on Google. Extensive betting markets and competitive odds: There are numerous betting markets available at bet365, and it is known for offering the most competitive odds among the major legalized sportsbooks in the United States. It has live betting for every major sport and also offers its users live streaming. Promos for new and existing users: bet365 has daily promos to go along with its enticing sign-up bonus. Some of its offers for existing users include early payout offers, parlay boosts, and a same-game parlay safety net. bet365 Casino: bet365 Casino is live in Michigan as well, with the experience featuring the free daily Prize Matcher, which allows customers to play daily for prizes worth up to $5,000 weekly.



Sign up for bet365 Michigan here:

Michigan sports betting preview

The Pistons kept their season alive on Friday when they erased a 24-point deficit on the road, forcing a Game 7 on Sunday afternoon. Cade Cunningham scored 32 points to lead the top-seeded team in the East to a stunning win. They are 8.5-point home favorites against the Magic on Sunday, while the over/under is 203.5.

The Tigers are in action on Saturday and Sunday against the Rangers, with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET in both games. They have lost five of their last seven games to fall below the .500 mark this season, but they are -135 favorites on Saturday night. The latest MLB odds at bet365 have Detroit at -200 to make the playoffs and -115 to win the American League Central. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-MY-RESET. See bet365 for terms. 21+ only. MI Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.