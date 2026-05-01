Bet365 officially launched in Michigan, and the bet365 bonus code allows new Michigan users to claim $365 in bonus bets. Michigan sports bettors can target local teams like the Detroit Pistons and Detroit Tigers while booting their bankrolls with the bet365 Michigan promo. Claim $365 in bonus bets at bet365 here after a $10 wager:

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How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can claim this Michigan online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top Michigan betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Michigan bet365 account. Make a first deposit of $10+ and use the promo code "CBSBET365" Place a wager of $10 or more on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making the initial $10 wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets. New bet365 users can claim the offer by signing up for a bet365 Michigan account:

bet365 Michigan: What should bettors know?

bet365 entered the United States sports betting scene after legalization, and it is now live in 17 states following the launch in Michigan. Here are the biggest strengths of the bet365 Sportsbook, one of the top Michigan sports betting sites:

bet365 mobile app: The bet365 Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.7/5 stars rating on Google. Extensive betting markets and competitive odds: There are numerous betting markets available at bet365, and it is known for offering the most competitive odds among the major legalized sportsbooks in the United States. It has live betting for every major sport and also offers its users live streaming. Promos for new and existing users: bet365 has daily promos to go along with its enticing sign-up bonus. Some of its offers for existing users include early payout offers, parlay boosts, and a same-game parlay safety net. bet365 Casino: bet365 Casino is live in Michigan as well, with the experience featuring the free daily Prize Matcher, which allows customers to play daily for prizes worth up to $5,000 weekly.



Sign up for bet365 Michigan here:

Michigan sports betting preview

The Detroit Pistons earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference after going 60-22 during the regular season, and they are currently competing in the NBA Playoffs. They dropped their first-round series opener to the Magic at home on Sunday, despite closing as 8.5-point favorites. Detroit is a 9.5-point favorite for Game 2 on Wednesday night, while the over/under is 218.5.

The Detroit Tigers are also in action this week, posting a winning record through their first 23 games. They won eight games in a nine-game stretch before falling to Boston in the final game of a four-game series on Monday afternoon. Detroit opens a three-game series at home against Milwaukee on Tuesday night, with the Tigers listed as -115 favorites. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-MY-RESET. See bet365 for terms. 21+ only. MI Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.