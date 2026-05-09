With bet365 Sportsbook now part of the Michigan sports betting scene, new users can claim the latest bet365 bonus code, which gives them $365 in bonus bets. The Detroit Pistons face the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 on Saturday, while the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals throughout the weekend. Claim $365 in bonus bets at bet365 here after a $10 wager:

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How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can claim this Michigan online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top Michigan betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Michigan bet365 account. Make a first deposit of $10+ and use the promo code "CBSBET365" Place a wager of $10 or more on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making the initial $10 wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets. New bet365 users can claim the offer by signing up for a bet365 Michigan account:

bet365 Michigan: What should bettors know?

bet365 entered the United States sports betting scene after legalization, and it is now live in 17 states following the launch in Michigan. Here are the biggest strengths of the bet365 Sportsbook, one of the top Michigan sports betting sites:

bet365 mobile app: The bet365 Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.7/5 stars rating on Google. Extensive betting markets and competitive odds: There are numerous betting markets available at bet365, and it is known for offering the most competitive odds among the major legalized sportsbooks in the United States. It has live betting for every major sport and also offers its users live streaming. Promos for new and existing users: bet365 has daily promos to go along with its enticing sign-up bonus. Some of its offers for existing users include early payout offers, parlay boosts, and a same-game parlay safety net. bet365 Casino: bet365 Casino is live in Michigan as well, with the experience featuring the free daily Prize Matcher, which allows customers to play daily for prizes worth up to $5,000 weekly.



Sign up for bet365 Michigan here:

Michigan sports betting preview

The Pistons struggled during their first-round series against the Magic before ultimately prevailing in seven games, and they are off to a much better start in the Eastern Conference semifinals. They won the first two games of the series at home, giving themselves a chance to take a commanding 3-0 series lead on Saturday afternoon. Cleveland is a 4.5-point home favorite, while the over/under is 212.5.

Detroit finally got above the .500 mark on Sunday, but it was swept by Boston in its ensuing series to fall back below that mark. The Tigers are in Kansas City throughout the weekend, with games at 7:10 p.m. ET on Saturday and 7:20 p.m. ET on Sunday. They are +190 to win the AL Central and +105 to make the playoffs, according to bet365. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

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