With bet365 Sportsbook now in the mix for Michigan sports betting, those who haven't yet can take advantage of the chance to receive a significant bonus boost as the latest bet365 bonus code allows new users to claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet. The local Detroit Tigers are in action Friday night against the Kansas City Royals, and users can now place their 2026 NBA playoff bets on Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game 3 set for Saturday. Claim $365 in bonus bets at bet365 here after a $10 wager:

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How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can claim this Michigan online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top Michigan betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Michigan bet365 account. Make a first deposit of $10+ and use the promo code "CBSBET365" Place a wager of $10 or more on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making the initial $10 wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets. New bet365 users can claim the offer by signing up for a bet365 Michigan account:

bet365 Michigan: What should bettors know?

bet365 entered the United States sports betting scene after legalization, and it is now live in 17 states following the launch in Michigan. Here are the biggest strengths of the bet365 Sportsbook, one of the top Michigan sports betting sites:

bet365 mobile app: The bet365 Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.7/5 stars rating on Google. Extensive betting markets and competitive odds: There are numerous betting markets available at bet365, and it is known for offering the most competitive odds among the major legalized sportsbooks in the United States. It has live betting for every major sport and also offers its users live streaming. Promos for new and existing users: bet365 has daily promos to go along with its enticing sign-up bonus. Some of its offers for existing users include early payout offers, parlay boosts, and a same-game parlay safety net. bet365 Casino: bet365 Casino is live in Michigan as well, with the experience featuring the free daily Prize Matcher, which allows customers to play daily for prizes worth up to $5,000 weekly.



Sign up for bet365 Michigan here:

Michigan sports betting preview

The Detroit Tigers have fallen out of the top spot in the AL Central, trailing the Cleveland Guardians by 1.5 games, but weekend success against division rival Kansas City can help put them back on top. The Tigers open their series Friday and are starting Keider Montero, who held the Texas Rangers to one run in 6 2/3 innings on Saturday. He has a 3.48 ERA this season heading into a matchup against Kris Bubic (3-1, 3.32 ERA). The Royals have lost back-to-back games, but Kansas City is a -150 favorite with the Tigers +135 underdogs in the latest Friday MLB odds at bet365.

Michigan sports bettors can lock in Game 3 wagers and futures bets on the Detroit Pistons, who took a 2-0 series lead with their 107-97 win on Thursday. However, the series moves to Cleveland on Saturday and the Cavaliers are 4-0 at home this postseason. Cleveland is favored by 4.5 points with an over/under set at 212.5 points in the latest NBA odds at bet365 in a Saturday 3 p.m. ET contest. The Pistons are -400 to win this series, with +160 odds to win the Eastern Conference and +1400 odds to win the 2026 NBA Finals for futures betting at bet365. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

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