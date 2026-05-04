With the recent addition of bet365 Sportsbook to the list of legal Michigan sports betting apps, new users have the opportunity to use the latest bet365 bonus code to claim $365 in bonus bets. With the Detroit Tigers tied for first in the AL Central and the Detroit Pistons into the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, Monday is the perfect time to take advantage. Claim $365 in bonus bets at bet365 here after a $10 wager:

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How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can claim this Michigan online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top Michigan betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Michigan bet365 account. Make a first deposit of $10+ and use the promo code "CBSBET365" Place a wager of $10 or more on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making the initial $10 wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets. New bet365 users can claim the offer by signing up for a bet365 Michigan account:

bet365 Michigan: What should bettors know?

bet365 entered the United States sports betting scene after legalization, and it is now live in 17 states following the launch in Michigan. Here are the biggest strengths of the bet365 Sportsbook, one of the top Michigan sports betting sites:

bet365 mobile app: The bet365 Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.7/5 stars rating on Google. Extensive betting markets and competitive odds: There are numerous betting markets available at bet365, and it is known for offering the most competitive odds among the major legalized sportsbooks in the United States. It has live betting for every major sport and also offers its users live streaming. Promos for new and existing users: bet365 has daily promos to go along with its enticing sign-up bonus. Some of its offers for existing users include early payout offers, parlay boosts, and a same-game parlay safety net. bet365 Casino: bet365 Casino is live in Michigan as well, with the experience featuring the free daily Prize Matcher, which allows customers to play daily for prizes worth up to $5,000 weekly.



Sign up for bet365 Michigan here:

Michigan sports betting preview

The Detroit Tigers have been to the postseason in each of the last two seasons, but they're hoping to end an 11-year divisional championship drought in 2026. They enter Monday in a tie with the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the AL Central as they begin a three-game home series against the Boston Red Sox. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET tonight and two-time AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal will be on the mound for Detroit. The latest MLB odds from bet365 list Skubal and the Tigers as -245 favorites while the Red Sox are +200 underdogs.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons got more than they bargained for in their first-round series against the Orlando Magic after posting the best record in the Eastern Conference, but they advanced into the second round with a 22-point win in Game 7. They'll host the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. The latest NBA odds from bet365 list the Pistons as 3-point favorites at home while the over/under is 214. Detroit is listed at +1600 to win the NBA championship. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-MY-RESET. See bet365 for terms. 21+ only. MI Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.