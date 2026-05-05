Michigan sports bettors were recently able to add bet365 Sportsbook to their portfolio of legal Michigan sports betting apps, and with the Detroit Pistons set to begin the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs today, Tuesday is an ideal time to take advantage of the latest bet365 bonus code to claim $365 in bonus bets. The Pistons host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET. Claim $365 in bonus bets at bet365 here after a $10 wager:

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How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can claim this Michigan online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top Michigan betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Michigan bet365 account. Make a first deposit of $10+ and use the promo code "CBSBET365" Place a wager of $10 or more on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making the initial $10 wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets. New bet365 users can claim the offer by signing up for a bet365 Michigan account:

bet365 Michigan: What should bettors know?

bet365 entered the United States sports betting scene after legalization, and it is now live in 17 states following the launch in Michigan. Here are the biggest strengths of the bet365 Sportsbook, one of the top Michigan sports betting sites:

bet365 mobile app: The bet365 Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.7/5 stars rating on Google. Extensive betting markets and competitive odds: There are numerous betting markets available at bet365, and it is known for offering the most competitive odds among the major legalized sportsbooks in the United States. It has live betting for every major sport and also offers its users live streaming. Promos for new and existing users: bet365 has daily promos to go along with its enticing sign-up bonus. Some of its offers for existing users include early payout offers, parlay boosts, and a same-game parlay safety net. bet365 Casino: bet365 Casino is live in Michigan as well, with the experience featuring the free daily Prize Matcher, which allows customers to play daily for prizes worth up to $5,000 weekly.



Sign up for bet365 Michigan here:

Michigan sports betting preview

The Detroit Pistons survived an opening scare with the Orlando Magic, rallying from down 3-1 to win three straight games to avoid being on the wrong side of an 8 vs. 1 upset. Now, the Pistons face a team they are very familiar with in the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the two teams split their four games during the regular season. The Pistons are 3-point favorites in the latest Pistons vs. Cavaliers odds at bet365, with an over/under set at 214.5 points.

Along with betting the spread and total, bet365 offers a variety of NBA player prop betting options. Star guard Cade Cunningham is coming off three straight games with more than 30 points, and his over/under is set at 28.5 points at bet365. Tobias Harris, who scored at least 20 points in five straight games, has his over/under set at 17.5 points. For the series, the Pistons are -120 favorites to advance with +240 odds to win the East and +1600 odds to win the NBA Finals for NBA futures betting at bet365. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-MY-RESET. See bet365 for terms. 21+ only. MI Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.