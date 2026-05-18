With bet365 Sportsbook now among the legal Michigan sports betting apps, new users can celebrate by using the new bet365 bonus code to get $365 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager. Use it on Monday to wager on Tigers vs. Guardians and boost your bankroll significantly in the process. Claim $365 in bonus bets at bet365 here after a $10 wager:

bet365 Michigan Details bet365 Michigan welcome bonus Bet $10, get $365 in bonus bets bet365 Michigan bonus code CBSBET365 Michigan teams playing this week Detroit Pistons, Detroit Tigers

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can claim this Michigan online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top Michigan betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Michigan bet365 account. Make a first deposit of $10+ and use the promo code "CBSBET365" Place a wager of $10 or more on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making the initial $10 wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets. New bet365 users can claim the offer by signing up for a bet365 Michigan account:

bet365 Michigan: What should bettors know?

bet365 entered the United States sports betting scene after legalization, and it is now live in 17 states following the launch in Michigan. Here are the biggest strengths of the bet365 Sportsbook, one of the top Michigan sports betting sites:

bet365 mobile app: The bet365 Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.7/5 stars rating on Google. Extensive betting markets and competitive odds: There are numerous betting markets available at bet365, and it is known for offering the most competitive odds among the major legalized sportsbooks in the United States. It has live betting for every major sport and also offers its users live streaming. Promos for new and existing users: bet365 has daily promos to go along with its enticing sign-up bonus. Some of its offers for existing users include early payout offers, parlay boosts, and a same-game parlay safety net. bet365 Casino: bet365 Casino is live in Michigan as well, with the experience featuring the free daily Prize Matcher, which allows customers to play daily for prizes worth up to $5,000 weekly.



Sign up for bet365 Michigan here:

Michigan sports betting preview

The Detroit Tigers are currently fourth in the AL Central and are 5.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians, but they'll have the chance to make up that ground in a hurry this week. They'll host the Guardians for a four-game series that begins on Monday at 6:40 p.m. ET. Framber Valdez will start Game 1 for Detroit while Slade Cecconi is the starting choice for Cleveland. The latest MLB odds from bet365 list the Tigers as -150 favorites while the Guardians are +125 underdogs.

With the Detroit Pistons eliminated on Sunday, attention shifts to the Detroit Lions. The NFL schedule was released last week and Detroit will open its season at home against the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. ET on Sept. 13. You can already wager on Lions games at bet365, and they're favored by 7.5 in Week 1 over the Saints with the over/under at 49.5 points. The latest NFL futures from bet365 list the Lions at +1800 to win the Super Bowl and -190 to make the postseason. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-MY-RESET. See bet365 for terms. 21+ only. MI Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.