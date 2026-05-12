Michigan sports betting now includes bet365 Sportsbook in its arsenal, and the latest bet365 bonus code is offering one of the top sportsbook promos on the market. The current bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets with a $10 wager. On Tuesday, Michigan sports bettors can use this on games such as the Detroit Tigers set to begin their series against the New York Mets, or to lock in Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game 5 bets for Wednesday. Claim $365 in bonus bets at bet365 here after a $10 wager:

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How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can claim this Michigan online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top Michigan betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Michigan bet365 account. Make a first deposit of $10+ and use the promo code "CBSBET365" Place a wager of $10 or more on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making the initial $10 wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets. New bet365 users can claim the offer by signing up for a bet365 Michigan account:

bet365 Michigan: What should bettors know?

bet365 entered the United States sports betting scene after legalization, and it is now live in 17 states following the launch in Michigan. Here are the biggest strengths of the bet365 Sportsbook, one of the top Michigan sports betting sites:

bet365 mobile app: The bet365 Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.7/5 stars rating on Google. Extensive betting markets and competitive odds: There are numerous betting markets available at bet365, and it is known for offering the most competitive odds among the major legalized sportsbooks in the United States. It has live betting for every major sport and also offers its users live streaming. Promos for new and existing users: bet365 has daily promos to go along with its enticing sign-up bonus. Some of its offers for existing users include early payout offers, parlay boosts, and a same-game parlay safety net. bet365 Casino: bet365 Casino is live in Michigan as well, with the experience featuring the free daily Prize Matcher, which allows customers to play daily for prizes worth up to $5,000 weekly.



Sign up for bet365 Michigan here:

Michigan sports betting preview

The Tigers have failed to live up to their preseason expectations, but they are playing a team that has been the biggest disappointment of the 2026 MLB season. The Tigers begin a three-game series with the New York Mets, who have the worst record in baseball, on Tuesday. Detroit is starting Jack Flaherty, who has struggled with a 5.56 ERA this season. However, the Mets are 15-25, including 6-12 at home, and this series takes place in the Big Apple. The Mets are starting their ace, Freddy Peralta. The Tigers are +125 underdogs, with the Mets listed as -150 favorites for Tuesday.

Pistons fans and Michigan sports bettors can also lock in Game 5 picks today for Wednesday's pivotal contest with the series tied 2-2. The home team has won all four games in this series, and the Pistons are 4-point favorites with -180 money line odds in Detroit in the latest NBA odds at bet365. The Cavaliers will need at least one win in Detroit to win this series, and Cleveland is 0-5 on the road this postseason. The Pistons are -140 favorites to win the series. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-MY-RESET. See bet365 for terms. 21+ only. MI Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.