The recent addition of bet365 Sportsbook to the list of legal Michigan sports betting apps offers an entirely new platform to the state, and right now you can also use the latest bet365 bonus code to get $365 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager as a new user, win or lose. Use it to wager on the Detroit Pistons as they look to stave off elimination on Friday night or on the Detroit Tigers over the weekend. Claim $365 in bonus bets at bet365 here after a $10 wager:

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How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can claim this Michigan online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top Michigan betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Michigan bet365 account. Make a first deposit of $10+ and use the promo code "CBSBET365" Place a wager of $10 or more on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making the initial $10 wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets. New bet365 users can claim the offer by signing up for a bet365 Michigan account:

bet365 Michigan: What should bettors know?

bet365 entered the United States sports betting scene after legalization, and it is now live in 17 states following the launch in Michigan. Here are the biggest strengths of the bet365 Sportsbook, one of the top Michigan sports betting sites:

bet365 mobile app: The bet365 Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.7/5 stars rating on Google. Extensive betting markets and competitive odds: There are numerous betting markets available at bet365, and it is known for offering the most competitive odds among the major legalized sportsbooks in the United States. It has live betting for every major sport and also offers its users live streaming. Promos for new and existing users: bet365 has daily promos to go along with its enticing sign-up bonus. Some of its offers for existing users include early payout offers, parlay boosts, and a same-game parlay safety net. bet365 Casino: bet365 Casino is live in Michigan as well, with the experience featuring the free daily Prize Matcher, which allows customers to play daily for prizes worth up to $5,000 weekly.



Sign up for bet365 Michigan here:

Michigan sports betting preview

The Detroit Pistons suffered a 117-113 loss at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 and now their backs are against the wall heading into Game 6 in Cleveland on Friday. However, the Pistons already erased a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Orlando Magic in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, so they're accustomed to digging themselves out of a hole. Tipoff for Game 6 is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Friday and the latest NBA odds from bet365 list Cleveland as the 4-point favorite at home while the over/under is 209.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Tigers are last in the AL Central entering play on Thursday, but they're only four games out of first place. They'll host the Toronto Blue Jays for a three-game series over the weekend and then will have a chance to make up ground in the division when they host the first-place Cleveland Guardians for four games next week. Even with Tarik Skubal on the shelf for a couple of months, the Tigers are listed at +240 to win the AL Central and are +135 to make the playoffs in the latest bet365 MLB futures. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-MY-RESET. See bet365 for terms. 21+ only. MI Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.