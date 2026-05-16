Michigan sports betting now includes bet365 Sportsbook, and new users can claim the latest bet365 bonus code to get $365 in bonus bets with a $10 wager, but this offer is only available for a limited time. The Detroit Tigers are in action throughout the weekend, while the Detroit Pistons play in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night. Claim $365 in bonus bets at bet365 here after a $10 wager:

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How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can claim this Michigan online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top Michigan betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Michigan bet365 account. Make a first deposit of $10+ and use the promo code "CBSBET365" Place a wager of $10 or more on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making the initial $10 wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets. New bet365 users can claim the offer by signing up for a bet365 Michigan account:

bet365 Michigan: What should bettors know?

bet365 entered the United States sports betting scene after legalization, and it is now live in 17 states following the launch in Michigan. Here are the biggest strengths of the bet365 Sportsbook, one of the top Michigan sports betting sites:

bet365 mobile app: The bet365 Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.7/5 stars rating on Google. Extensive betting markets and competitive odds: There are numerous betting markets available at bet365, and it is known for offering the most competitive odds among the major legalized sportsbooks in the United States. It has live betting for every major sport and also offers its users live streaming. Promos for new and existing users: bet365 has daily promos to go along with its enticing sign-up bonus. Some of its offers for existing users include early payout offers, parlay boosts, and a same-game parlay safety net. bet365 Casino: bet365 Casino is live in Michigan as well, with the experience featuring the free daily Prize Matcher, which allows customers to play daily for prizes worth up to $5,000 weekly.



Sign up for bet365 Michigan here:

Michigan sports betting preview

The Tigers have struggled to find a consistent rhythm throughout the season, and they are five games under the .500 mark heading into Saturday's matchup against Toronto. They took the first game of the series with a 3-2 win on Friday, and Casey Mize (2-2, 2.90 ERA) starts for Detroit on Saturday. Detroit is +260 to win the American League Central and +160 to make the playoffs.

All eyes in Michigan will be on Pistons vs. Cavaliers on Sunday night, with a spot in the Eastern Conference finals on the line. Detroit kept its season alive with a 115-94 win at Cleveland on Friday, as the Pistons dominated the second half. They are 4.5-point home favorites in the Sunday NBA odds at bet365, and they are +325 to win the Eastern Conference. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-MY-RESET. See bet365 for terms. 21+ only. MI Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.