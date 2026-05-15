The Detroit Pistons face a must-win Game 6 on the road Friday to keep their championship hopes alive, making this the most important game of the season so far and a top candidate for Michigan residents to utilize the latest bet365 bonus code, which gives new users $365 in bonus bets with a $10 wager. The Pistons lost Game 5 at home on Wednesday to be in this situation. Also, Friday features the Detroit Tigers beginning a three-game series against the defending AL champion Toronto Blue Jays, creating two big-time matchups for bettors to take advantage of this sportsbook promo for Michigan sports betting. Claim $365 in bonus bets at bet365 here after a $10 wager:

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New users can claim this Michigan online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top Michigan betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Michigan bet365 account. Make a first deposit of $10+ and use the promo code "CBSBET365" Place a wager of $10 or more on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making the initial $10 wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets. New bet365 users can claim the offer by signing up for a bet365 Michigan account:

bet365 Michigan: What should bettors know?

bet365 entered the United States sports betting scene after legalization, and it is now live in 17 states following the launch in Michigan. Here are the biggest strengths of the bet365 Sportsbook, one of the top Michigan sports betting sites:

bet365 mobile app: The bet365 Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.7/5 stars rating on Google. Extensive betting markets and competitive odds: There are numerous betting markets available at bet365, and it is known for offering the most competitive odds among the major legalized sportsbooks in the United States. It has live betting for every major sport and also offers its users live streaming. Promos for new and existing users: bet365 has daily promos to go along with its enticing sign-up bonus. Some of its offers for existing users include early payout offers, parlay boosts, and a same-game parlay safety net. bet365 Casino: bet365 Casino is live in Michigan as well, with the experience featuring the free daily Prize Matcher, which allows customers to play daily for prizes worth up to $5,000 weekly.



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Michigan sports betting preview

The Pistons have already been in this situation this postseason, needing a road victory or their season would be over. Detroit trailed the Orlando Magic, 3-1, before winning Games 5 and 7 at home and taking Game 6 in Orlando. The Pistons defeated the Magic, 93-79, in Game 6. However, Cleveland hasn't lost at home this postseason, entering Friday 6-0 overall and 5-1 against the spread at home during the playoffs. The Cavaliers are 4-point favorites in the latest Friday NBA odds at bet365 in a 7 p.m. ET start. Pistons fans and Michigan sports bettors who still have faith in the Pistons can begin by taking them on the money line at +145 to win Friday, or go bold when NBA betting and bet them to win the series at +275 odds, meaning they'll need to win both Game 6 and Game 7.

The Pistons aren't the only show in Michigan Friday night, though, as the Detroit Tigers host the reigning AL champion Toronto Blue Jays at 6:40 p.m. ET. Similar to the Tigers (19-25), the Blue Jays (19-24) haven't played to preseason expectations. But Toronto is sending a young stud to the mound: Trey Yesavage, a 22-year-old who has allowed only one run in 13 ⅓ innings over three starts this season for a 0.68 ERA. The Tigers, who have lost seven of their last eight games, are giving Ty Madden his first start of the season. For MLB betting, the Blue Jays are -135 favorites, while the Tigers are +115 underdogs for Friday MLB betting at bet365. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

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