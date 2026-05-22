Bet365 Michigan bonus code is now live: Bet $10, earn $200 bonus bets

Michigan sports betting now includes bet365 Sportsbook, and new users can claim the latest bet365 bonus code to get $200 in bonus bets with a $10 wager. While the Detroit Pistons are no longer in the NBA Playoffs, the Detroit Tigers are in action throughout the weekend. Claim $200 in bonus bets at bet365 here after a $10 wager:

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How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can claim this Michigan online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top Michigan betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Michigan bet365 account. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a wager of $10 or more on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making the initial $10 wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets. New bet365 users can claim the offer by signing up for a bet365 Michigan account:

bet365 Michigan: What should bettors know?

bet365 entered the United States sports betting scene after legalization, and it is now live in 17 states following the launch in Michigan. Here are the biggest strengths of the bet365 Sportsbook, one of the top Michigan sports betting sites:

bet365 mobile app: The bet365 Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.7/5 stars rating on Google. Extensive betting markets and competitive odds: There are numerous betting markets available at bet365, and it is known for offering the most competitive odds among the major legalized sportsbooks in the United States. It has live betting for every major sport and also offers its users live streaming. Promos for new and existing users: bet365 has daily promos to go along with its enticing sign-up bonus. Some of its offers for existing users include early payout offers, parlay boosts, and a same-game parlay safety net. bet365 Casino: bet365 Casino is live in Michigan as well, with the experience featuring the free daily Prize Matcher, which allows customers to play daily for prizes worth up to $5,000 weekly.



Sign up for bet365 Michigan here:

Michigan sports betting preview

The Tigers head to Baltimore this weekend in search of momentum, as they have not won consecutive games in nearly three weeks. They have been swept multiple times this month, falling to the bottom of the American League Central. Baltimore provides an opportunity to get back on track though, with the Orioles in last place in the AL East.

The Orioles were swept by the Rays earlier this week and have lost five of their last six games. Detroit was -200 to make the playoffs at the beginning of May, but that price has lengthened to +250. The Tigers were also -115 to win the AL Central, and they are now +550 in the MLB futures odds at bet365. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-MY-RESET. See bet365 for terms. 21+ only. MI Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.