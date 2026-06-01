Bet365 Michigan bonus code is now live: Bet $10, receive $200 bonus bets

bet365 Sportsbook is now part of the Michigan sports betting scene, and new users can claim the latest bet365 bonus code to get $200 in bonus bets with a $10 wager. The Detroit Tigers are on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays to start the week, providing one local option for Michigan sports bettors. Claim $200 in bonus bets at bet365 here after a $10 wager:

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How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can claim this Michigan online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top Michigan betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Michigan bet365 account. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a wager of $10 or more on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making the initial $10 wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets. New bet365 users can claim the offer by signing up for a bet365 Michigan account:

bet365 Michigan: What should bettors know?

bet365 entered the United States sports betting scene after legalization, and it is now live in 17 states following the launch in Michigan. Here are the biggest strengths of the bet365 Sportsbook, one of the top Michigan sports betting sites:

bet365 mobile app: The bet365 Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.7/5 stars rating on Google. Extensive betting markets and competitive odds: There are numerous betting markets available at bet365, and it is known for offering the most competitive odds among the major legalized sportsbooks in the United States. It has live betting for every major sport and also offers its users live streaming. Promos for new and existing users: bet365 has daily promos to go along with its enticing sign-up bonus. Some of its offers for existing users include early payout offers, parlay boosts, and a same-game parlay safety net. bet365 Casino: bet365 Casino is live in Michigan as well, with the experience featuring the free daily Prize Matcher, which allows customers to play daily for prizes worth up to $5,000 weekly.



Sign up for bet365 Michigan here:

Michigan sports betting preview

Detroit has still not managed to get its season on track, as it was swept by the White Sox last weekend to wrap up the month of May. The Tigers won just six games the entire month, falling to 22-38 entering June. They are in last place in the American League Central and are well out of the playoff chase currently.

The Tigers will try to generate some momentum against Tampa Bay with a three-game series early in the week before hosting the Mariners this weekend. They were +800 to win the AL Central entering last weekend, but that price has lengthened to 14-1. Their playoff odds are now +800 after sitting at +375 entering last week. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-MY-RESET. See bet365 for terms. 21+ only. MI Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.