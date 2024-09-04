Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

With the NFL set to kick off on Thursday, bet365 Sportsbook is gifting new customers a choice between two generous welcome promos. Those who register can either bet $5 to redeem $200 in bonus bets or get first-bet insurance up to $1,000.

Regardless of which offer one chooses, these promos are a convenient way to build bankroll ahead of the season. Read on for more details about how to unlock your special offer.

Read Review Bet $5 & Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. Available to new customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

Explaining the bet365 Sportsbook promo

First-time bet365 customers are in for a treat in time for kickoff. Ahead of Thursday’s NFL opener, new users can redeem one of two intriguing welcome promos: bet $5 to land $200 in bonus bets or receive first-bet insurance up to $1,000.

Players who may not necessarily want to put too much up front might prefer the “Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets” offer. As the name suggests, all new users need to do is wager $5 (odds of -500 or greater) and bet365 will supply them with their share of bonus bets, win or lose. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, non-transferable and expire seven days after they are issued. Also, note that the bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns. Thus, any customer who wins a $20 bonus bet at +100 odds will get back $20 but not the original stake as well.

Meanwhile, the “First Bet Safety Net” offer is great for players with a bigger spending appetite. New users who place a qualifying bet up to $1,000 will be eligible for a matched refund in bonus bets should they lose. This promo applies to the first bet (straight, parlay, same-game parlay, same-game parlay plus) placed after claiming the offer. Bonus bets — which again, are non-withdrawable and non-transferrable — typically arrive within one hour of the qualifying bet being settled.

This offer must be claimed within 30 days of registration and is available to new users until Oct. 1 at 6:59 a.m. ET. Customers must be of legal age and physically present in one of the following U.S. states: Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio or Virginia.

How to claim the bet365 Sportsbook promo

No matter which offer you choose, signing up requires only a few simple steps. First, we’ll start with the “Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets” promo:

Register for bet365 Sportsbook, verifying your identity and location

Deposit a minimum of $10

Place a qualifying bet of $5 or more. Either pre-game or live in-game bets will count (minimum odds of -500 or longer).

Receive $200 in bonus bets once the qualifying bet settles, win or lose

Similar steps are required for the “First Bet Safety Net” promo”

Register for bet365 Sportsbook, verifying your identity and location

Deposit a minimum of $10

Place a qualifying bet up to $1,000. Only your first straight bet, parlay, same-game parlay or same-game parlay plus is eligible.

If your bet loses, receive a matching refund in bonus bets up to $1,000

Again, bonus bets cannot be withdrawn and must be used within seven days before they expire.

What can you bet on?

Bet365 offers a broad range of betting options, and payouts are generally fast. With the NFL set to get underway, there’s no better time to redeem one of these special sign-on offers.

Week 1 kicks off on Thursday (8:20 p.m. ET) with the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens. It’s a rematch of last season’s AFC title game, which Kansas City won 17-10.

No NFL team has ever won back-to-back-to-back Super Bowls, though the Chiefs are listed as +550 co-favorites at bet365 Sportsbook to win Super Bowl LIX. Baltimore, meanwhile, has the third-best odds at +900.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Ravens +125 +3 (-120) O 46 (-110) Chiefs -150 -3 (+100) U 46 (-110)

Sunday also features some entertaining matchups, including the Houston Texans visiting the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET. The Texans, led by reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud, are +105 favorites at bet365 Sportsbook to defend their AFC South crown. But they’ll need to get past the rival Colts, who get back quarterback Anthony Richardson from shoulder surgery.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Texans -140 -2.5 (-110) O 49 (-110) Colts +120 +2.5 (-110) U 49 (-110)

Bet365 Sportsbook at a glance

Founded in the United Kingdom, bet365 Sportsbook continues to expand its presence in the U.S. Lucrative welcome promos, generous odds and unique bonuses are just a few reasons why bet365 is a top choice among bettors.

Bet365 offers a diverse mix of betting markets, from the NFL and NBA to niche sports like table tennis and everything in between. In addition to straight pregame bets and parlays, users can also wager on an assortment of live options. In fact, live betting is widely regarded as one of the sportsbook’s strengths because of the opportunity to stream games.

Along with regular profit boosts, bet365 also has early payout offers available for sports such as MLB. One of the existing promos allows money line bettors to cash in anytime their team leads by five runs or more, regardless of the game’s outcome.

In select locations, users also have access to a live casino where they can play blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker, slots and more. These games are available in several different languages, including Italian, German and French.

The app is easy to navigate, and registration generally takes only a few minutes. Users have various banking options, including credit cards, PayPal and Apple Pay. Customer service is accessible in 12 different languages, staying true to bet365’s presence as a global brand.