bet365 promo: $200 in bonus bets or first bet insurance up to $1k

New bet365 customers can sign up today and choose between two exciting welcome promotions.

Week 2 concluded in dramatic fashion, with the Atlanta Falcons pulling out a come-from-behind 22-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Before bettors shift their focus to the next set of NFL games, there’s still time to get in on the action at bet365 Sportsbook. Bet365 is running one of the most unique promotions in the industry: bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets or collect first-bet insurance up to $1,000.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to unlock your special offer.

Explaining the bet365 Sportsbook promo

New bet365 users can pick between two sign-on offers: bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets or collect first-bet insurance up to $1,000.

Bettors can’t go wrong with either offer. Ultimately, it’s about choosing the one that best fits their needs.

More risk-averse players may prefer the “Bet $5 and Get $200” offer. As the name suggests, all that’s required to unlock $200 in bonus bets is a qualifying wager of $5 (minimum odds of -500). Win or lose, you’ll get your bonus bets.

Meanwhile, the “First Bet Safety Net” offer is great for players with a bigger spending appetite. Place a qualifying bet up to $1,000 and if you lose, bet365 will match your wager in bonus bets. In this case, players can bet more, knowing that if they’re unsuccessful, they’ll have a second chance to cash in. Only the first bet (straight, parlay, same-game parlay, same-game parlay plus) applies.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, non-transferable and must be used within seven days. The initial stake is not included in any winnings.

For both offers, a minimum $10 deposit is required. New users have until Oct. 1 at 6:59 a.m. ET to redeem their bonus, provided they meet the minimum age requirement and are physically present in one of the following locations: Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio or Virginia.

How to claim the bet365 Sportsbook promo

No matter which offer you choose, it takes only a few minutes to sign up. Just follow these steps to redeem your bet365 promotion.

We’ll start with the “Bet $5 and Get $200 offer”

Register for a new bet365 Sportsbook account, verifying your personal information

Deposit at least $10

Place a qualifying bet of $5. There is a minimum odds requirement of -500.

Win or lose, redeem $200 in bonus bets once your qualifying wager settles

Similar steps are required for the “First Bet Safety Net” offer

Register for a new bet365 Sportsbook account, verifying your personal information

Deposit at least $10

Place a qualifying bet up to $1,000. Only the first straight bet, parlay, same-game parlay or same-game parlay plus is eligible. It must settle within 30 days.

If your bet wins, it’ll be business as usual. You’ll simply keep your profits and boost your bankroll. But if it loses, bet365 will issue a matching refund up to $1,000.

What can you bet on?

The NFL Week 3 slate offers its usual mix of intriguing matchups. There are a few to choose from, but for the sake of simplicity, we’ll narrow down the options.

Start in the early Sunday window (1 p.m. ET) with the Philadelphia Eagles visiting the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. The unbeaten Saints are the league’s highest-scoring team through two games, averaging 45.5 points. Running back Alvin Kamara ran for 115 yards and scored four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) in last Sunday’s 44-19 rout of the Dallas Cowboys. Bet365 lists them as 1.5-point favorites over the Eagles, who are 1-1 following a last-minute loss to the Falcons.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Eagles +105 +1.5 (-110) O 50 (-110) Saints -125 -1.5 (-110) U 50 (-110)

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET, the Detroit Lions kick off against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Both teams are 1-1, though it’s the visiting Lions who are priced as 3-point favorites and -150 on the moneyline. Detroit fell 20-16 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, while Arizona routed the Los Angeles Rams 41-10. Kyler Murray turned in a perfect 158.3 quarterback rating, going 17 of 21 for 266 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those scores went to rookie first-rounder Marvin Harrison Jr.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Lions -150 -3 (-105) O 52.5 (-110) Cardinals +125 +3 (-115) U 52.5 (-110)

Bet365 Sportsbook at a glance

This British-based sportsbook continues to stretch its wings globally. It’s now available in close to a dozen states, and there’s no telling where it may expand in the future.

Customers have their pick of the litter when it comes to sport betting markets, including the NFL and college football as well as niche sports like cycling. Those in select locations also have access to popular casino-style games such as blackjack, poker, roulette and close to 300 different slots.

Bet365 regularly offers bonuses for existing users, including profit boosts for same-game parlays and early cashouts. For example, MLB moneyline bettors can cash in anytime their team leads by five runs or more, regardless of the game’s outcome.

The sportsbook is user-friendly, and a flexible list of banking options makes transferring money a breeze. Should customers need assistance, customer service reps are available in 12 different languages via 24/7 live chat.

All in all, bet365 is a valuable sportsbook to have in your rotation. You can start by claiming one of its welcome offers: bet $5 to get $200 in bonus bets or receive first-bet insurance up to $1,000.