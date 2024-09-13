bet365 promo code for College Football Week 3

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

We’re two weeks into the college football season, and the unpredictable nature of the sport has already been on full display. We’ve seen massive upsets and brand name programs endure close calls. At this point, we’re still trying to make sense of what we see on the field, and the hope is the picture becomes more clear after Week 3. This week features plenty of rivalry matchups such as the Apple Cup and the Backyard Brawl. Bet365 is offering all new users the opportunity to choose between two sign-up promotions at registration.

Read Review Bet $5 & Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. Available to new customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

Bet Type Texas A&M Florida Spread -4.5 (-110) +4.5 (-110) Moneyline -200 +165 Total Over 47.0 (-110) Under 47 (-110)

Bet Type West Virginia Pittsburgh Spread -3.0 (-105) +3.0 (-115) Moneyline -150 +125 Total Over 60.5 (-110) Under 60.5 (-110)

Bet Type UCF TCU Spread -2.0 (-110) +2.0 (-110) Moneyline -130 +110 Total Over 61.5 (-110) Under 61.5 (-110)

Explaining the bet365 Sportsbook Promo

bet365 realizes that their users have different betting styles, and therefore, they have different desires when it comes to a welcome promo. For that reason, they offer new users the opportunity to choose between one of the following two bet365 promos:

First bet safety net of up to $1,000 in bonus bets

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets

Both promotions can be claimed using promo code CBSSPORTS365. Once one of the two promos is claimed, the other is no longer valid.

Users can get up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if they fail to win their first bet. Bet365 will issue a bonus bet credit equal to the amount of the original wager after the losing wager is graded. If the user decides to opt for the other promotion, bet365 will issue $200 worth of bonus bets after an initial deposit of $10 is made and an initial wager of $5 is placed on any market with -500 or better odds.

Both promotions are popular in the industry. The first bet insurance promotion allows users to take a bigger swing with their first bet, knowing that if they lose, they’ll receive a bonus bet equal to their stake. However, some users prefer to make a smaller initial investment. For those, the bet-and-get promotion makes more sense.

Bet365 new user promo code terms and conditions

Both offers mentioned above are available only to new users who sign up for a bet365 account with promo code CBSSPORTS365. Users must also be at least 21 years old and physically located in a state where bet365 is licensed to operate (Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana (permitted parishes only), New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio or Virginia). An initial deposit of $10 is required to claim either promotion. The promotion must be used within 30 days of account creation. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the bonus bets wager is excluded from any returns. Bonus bets expire within seven days of issuance.

Bet365 betting markets

With college football in full swing, bettors might be more willing to take advantage of the numerous wagering options offered at bet365 sportsbook.

The most popular markets to bet in college football include the moneyline, spread and total. These are the three most traditional markets when betting football and will likely be the most popular for a long time.

In addition to the traditional markets, bet365 allows users to wager on markets such as player props and touchdowns (where legally permitted), team props, game props, halves, quarters, live betting and same-game parlays. Bet365 also boosts their odds for certain bets, making them a potential value.

Gambling responsibly with bet365

Bet365 provides its users with tools to ensure that they are wagering responsibly. The company urges anyone with a gambling problem to seek help, but it’s also working to give users the resources to ensure they remain in control. Users can set up deposit, wager and time limits. Bet365 also provides users with activity statements so they can keep track of just how much they are betting. If those don’t help, users can enter timeout to temporarily stop themselves from betting or they can fully self-exclude from betting permanently.

Betting College Football Week 3 at bet365

After decades of being one of the largest and most dominant sportsbooks in Europe, bet365 has made an impact on the US betting scene. One reason for their success is their lucrative new user promotions and the flexibility for users who can choose which welcome bonus suits them better.

College football is beginning to heat up as the non-conference schedule wraps up. Georgia and LSU are both playing conference games this week, though they are both heavily favored against Kentucky and South Carolina, respectively. Now is the perfect opportunity to add a sportsbook to your collection for the new season with bet365.