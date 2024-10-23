Get up to $1,000 in bonus bets for the Thunder-Nuggets matchup on Thursday with the latest bet365 promo.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets will face off Thursday night in each team’s opening game of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Currently, bet365 Sportsbook is offering its new customers a choice between two welcome offers, with the opportunity to get up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

Read Review Bet $5 & Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. Available to new customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. The above bonus code can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

On this page, you will learn all you need to know about both bet365 promos, along with a preview of Thursday’s Thunder-Nuggets matchup:

Explaining the bet365 Sportsbook promos

Below are the pair of welcome offers in which new customers can choose one of at sign-up:

Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets

The first offer listed is a “Bet & Get” promo. Simply place your first bet of at least $5 and instantly get $200 in bonus bets.

The second offer is a “First Bet Insurance” promo. All you need to do is place your initial wager, and if it loses, you will get your stake paid back up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

bet365 Promo terms and conditions

Who is eligible?

Only brand-new bet365 Sportsbook customers are eligible to claim this welcome offer, regardless of which promo is claimed.

What is the minimum deposit?

The minimum deposit required at bet365 Sportsbook is $10 for this promotion, and for all subsequent deposits. The first real-money deposit needs to be made within seven days prior to you claiming the offer.

Are there minimum betting odds?

Yes, your qualifying wager for these two welcome offers must have -500 minimum betting odds or greater to be eligible. Additionally, your qualifying wager needs to be placed within 30 days after opting in to your offer.

When do bonus bets expire?

All bonus bets received from either one of these bet365 promotions will expire seven days after reaching your account.

Are bonus bets included in winnings?

No, bonus bets from bet365 Sportsbook are non-withdrawable, and they will not be included in any potential winnings.

Read Review Bet $5 & Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. Available to new customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. The above bonus code can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

Steps to claim the bet365 promo

Select our “CLAIM BONUS” icon Sign up for bet365 using promo code ‘CBSBET365’ Opt-in to your preferred welcome offer Make your first deposit (min. $10) Place your first bet (min. $5)

Thunder-Nuggets betting at bet365 Sportsbook

The NBA regular season tipped off on Tuesday, but we’re highlighting the Thursday night matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL OKC Thunder +120 +2.5 (-110) O 225.5 (-110) DEN Nuggets -140 -2.5 (-110) U 225.5 (-110)

The Nuggets might be favored here on the moneyline, but it’s the Thunder who have the shorter futures odds to win the NBA Finals at +700 odds, with the Nuggets at +1000.

OKC has a versatile starting five that is centered around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, with the former among the front-runners to win the MVP Award.

Denver, on the other hand, has a starting group that has played a ton of games together. The Nuggets are bringing back Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr., among others.

bet365 Sportsbook at a glance

bet365 might not have the mainstream recognition as some brands, but it is one of the best online sportsbooks on today’s market for many reasons.

Offering all of the key aspects that top-notch sportsbook supply, bet365 stands out, especially in terms of promotions. The “Choice Is Yours” welcome offer is unique and flexible, and their daily offers for existing customers are fantastic as well.

In addition to that, bet365 delivers when it comes to betting markets. Some niche markets that you won’t always find at other operators include Cycling, Esports, Virtual Sports and Volleyball. bet365 offers an array of bet types for most markets , including an extensive catalogue of props.