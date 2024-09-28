New bet365 users can unlock one of two special welcome offers with a bet on college football

Week 5 is here, and fans have a few different ways to bet on college football. Look no further than bet365, which is giving new customers a choice between two valuable welcome offers: $200 in bonus bets or first-bet insurance up to $1,000.

How can these bet365 sportsbook promos be redeemed? Below, we break down everything there is to know before you get started on your betting journey with bet365.

Explaining the bet365 promo

Using the promo code CBSBET365, new bet365 customers can unlock $200 in bonus bets or $1,000 in first-bet insurance.

Ultimately, choosing between the two may depend on one’s preferences.

For instance, certain bettors might prefer the bet-and-get offer. As the name suggests, all that’s required following registration is a $5 bet (odds of -500 or longer). No matter what happens, bet365 will issue $200 in bonus bets. These are non-withdrawable, non-transferable tokens and expire within seven days. They also hold no cash value, meaning the original stake is not included in any winnings.

The first-bet insurance is yet another great opportunity. With this option, bettors can get their initial wager back at equal value should they lose. The promo applies to the first bet (straight, parlay, same-game parlay, same-game parlay plus) placed within 30 days of registration. Bettors looking to maximize this offer can wager up to $1,000. These bonus bets also cannot be transferred or withdrawn.

Customers must be of legal betting age and physically present in one of the following locations to be eligible for these sportsbook promos: Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio or Virginia.

How to claim the bet365 promo

Want to bet on college football? Regardless of which offer you choose, it is relatively easy to get started. You can follow the step-by-step instructions below.

For the bet-and-get offer:

Click “Claim Bonus”

Register for a new bet365 Sportsbook account, using the promo code CBSBET365. You’ll be asked to provide a valid email address and verify your personal information.

Place a qualifying bet of $5 or more. Either pre-game or live in-game bets will count (minimum -500 odds).

Win or lose, receive $200 in bonus bets upon settlement of qualifying wager

For the first-bet insurance offer:

Click “Claim Bonus”

Register for a new bet365 Sportsbook account, using the promo code CBSBET365. You’ll be asked to provide a valid email address and verify your personal information.

Place a qualifying wager up to $1,000. Only your first straight bet, parlay, same-game parlay or same-game parlay plus will count. It must settle within 30 days.

If your bet wins, you’ll simply keep your profits. But if it loses, you’ll receive a matching bonus up to $1,000.

What can you bet on?

College football bettors have a bunch of options for Week 5, though maybe none are as compelling as the showdown between No. 2 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama leads the all-time series 43-26-4, but this is the teams’ first meeting since 2003 without Nick Saban on the Crimson Tide sidelines.

Georgia, a 2-point favorite and -130 on the moneyline at bet365, is looking to avenge a 27-24 loss in last season’s SEC title game. The winner will gain a pivotal leg up in the race for the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff field.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Georgia -130 -2 (-110) O 48.5 (-110) Alabama +110 +2 (-110) U 48.5 (-110)

Florida State, coming off a 14-9 victory over California, looks to make it back-to-back wins when it visits SMU in primetime on Saturday (8 p.m. ET). The 3-1 Mustangs have been installed as 5.5-point favorites and -220 on the moneyline after racing past TCU 66-42.

Led by running back Brashard Smith (380 rushing yards, 7.2 yards per carry), SMU is averaging 41.7 points per game.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Florida St. +180 +5.5 (-110) O 48 (-110) SMU -220 -5.5 (-110) U 48 (-110)

Bet365 at a glance

British-based bet365, now available in close to a dozen U.S. states, is gaining steam as one of the top sportsbooks. It offers some of the best bonuses in the betting industry, including regular early-win cashouts. For example, MLB moneyline bettors can cash in anytime their team leads by five runs or more, regardless of the game’s outcome.

In addition to popular game markets (spread, total, moneyline and player/team props) customers in select markets also have access to casino games such as blackjack, poker and close to 270 different slots.

Odds are relatively competitive, and flexible streaming options have only enhanced bet365’s live-bet offerings.

The app is easy to navigate, and users have several different options for depositing and withdrawing funds. Customer service reps are available 24/7 via chat in 12 different languages for assistance, staying true to bet365’s identity as a global brand.

