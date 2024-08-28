bet365 promo for College Football Week 1

New bet365 users can get their choice of a welcome offer: Either bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets, or get a first bet safety net up to $1,000

College football is back. We got a little taste of the action this past weekend with four Week 0 games, but the upcoming weekend offers a full slate of games spread across five days. Week 1 matchups such as Georgia-Clemson, Notre Dame-Texas A&M and USC-LSU can certainly have ramifications on the new 12-team playoff at season’s end. Bet365 sportsbook is helping college football bettors start the season off on the right foot by offering new users a choice between two distinct sign-up promotions.

Market Clemson Georgia Spread +13 (-105) -13 (-115) Moneyline +425 -575 Total Over 48.5 (-110) Under 48.5 (-110)

Market Notre Dame Texas A&M Spread +3 (-115) -3 (-105) Moneyline +125 -150 Total Over 46.5 (-110) Under 46.5 (-110)

Market LSU USC Spread -4.5 (-110) +4.5 (-110) Moneyline -200 +165 Total Over 64.5 (-110) Under 64.5 (-110)

Explaining the bet365 promo code

Each bettor has different goals, a different bankroll and a different style of betting. Bet365 realizes this and, as a result, they allow new users the choice between two different sign-up promos when they first create their account. Users can choose between:

First bet safety net, up to $1,000

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets

Users who opt for the first bet safety net can get up to $1,000 in bonus bets if their first cash bet loses. This allows users to get a second chance if they fail to connect on their first wager. If your first bet is for $500 and it doesn’t win, bet365 will add $500 in bonus bets to your account.

Those users who might want to make a smaller original investment can select the bet-and-get promotion offered by bet365. With this promotion, users must deposit at least $10 and then wager at least $5 on any market with -500 or greater odds. Once their first bet is graded, bet365 will add $150 in bonus bets to their account.

Bet365 new user promo terms and conditions

While bet365 offers two different promos, a lot of the terms and conditions apply to both options. First and foremost, you can only choose one of the two options. Upon selecting one of the promos, the other will be removed from your account.

In order to claim the promo, a minimum deposit of $10 is required. You must claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account. Both promotions are applied on the first bet you place, so ensure you are aware of the minimum bet ($5) for the bet-and-get, while also being aware the safety net promo is capped at $1,000.

Cashing out, partially cashing out or editing your original bet will nullify the promotion. Any bonus bets issued are non-withdrawable. Only winnings from bonus bets will be added to your cash balance; the bonus bet stake is not included. Bonus bets must be used within seven days of being added to your account.

Bet365 betting markets

Betting college football at bet365 is a unique experience thanks to the promotions and markets available to bettors. While you can choose to keep it simple and bet on one of the traditional markets such as the spread or total, there’s plenty of other markets available.

Users can bet on player props in states where college player prop betting is permitted. In addition, there are team, game and score props available. There are unique markets available such as which team will call the first timeout or which half will feature more points.

You can also combine multiple wagers into a same-game parlay, which would increase a potential payout. Of course, the likelihood of winning is lower as a parlay betting is harder to win than a traditional wager.

Read Review Bet $5 & Get $200 in bonus bets In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. Available to new customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

Gambling responsibly with bet365

Bet365 is committed to providing the tools to help you gamble responsibly. Sports betting is a form of entertainment when done correctly, but things can quickly get out of hand if one isn’t careful. That’s why bet365 offers many different features for users to take advantage of.

Bet365 allows users to set limits on the amount they deposit, the amount they wager and the amount of time they spend on the app. They also offer frequent player activity reports. If these tools aren’t working, bet365 allows users to set up a timeout for themselves or even self-exclude from the sportsbook entirely.

Betting Week 1 at bet365

Bet365 is quickly growing in the United States after decades of being a powerhouse sportsbook in Europe. New users can take advantage of their sign-up promos to not only bet on college football, but also bet on other sports such as the NFL, baseball or tennis.

Bet365 is unique in offering users the choice between multiple promotional offerings. This allows users to select the offer that best suits their betting needs.