New bet365 users have the choice between two welcome offers, redeemable with a bet on college football

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

With the arrival of November, college football is heating up. Several compelling games are on tap for Week 10 as the chase for the 12-team playoff intensifies.

Bettors looking to get in on the action can sign up with bet365 and choose between two unique welcome offers: a first bet safety net of up to $1,000 or $200 in bonus bets following a $5 bet.

Read Review Bet $5 & Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. Available to new customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. The above bonus code can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

Want to learn more? Below is a breakdown both options for new customers.

Explaining the bet365 promo

Using the promo code CBSBET365, new bet365 customers can access one of two special sign-up offers: $1,000 in first-bet insurance or $200 in bonus bets.

The choice may depend on one’s bankroll. For instance, the first-bet insurance offer is geared toward bigger spenders. With this offer, bettors will get a matching bonus bet should they lose. This offer applies to the first bet (straight, parlay, same-game parlay, same-game parlay plus) up to $1,000 placed within 30 days of registration.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. New customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Min. first deposit $10. Amount of bonus bets equals to lost stake. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. The above bonus code can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and cannot be combined with other promos. Like most sportsbook bonuses, the initial stake is not included in any winnings.

Other bettors may prefer the bet-and-get offer. As the name suggests, users can gain $200 in bonus bets with a $5 qualifying wager. This option is not dependent on the qualifying wager losing.

In both cases, a $10 deposit is required. Customers must be of legal betting age and physically present in one of the following locations: Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia.

How to claim the bet365 promo

For the first bet safety net offer:

Read Review Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. New customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Min. first deposit $10. Amount of bonus bets equals to lost stake. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. The above bonus code can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

Click “Claim Bonus”

Sign up for bet365, using promo code CBSBET365 when prompted

Provide a valid email address and verify personal information

Deposit $10

Place a qualifying wager up to $1,000. It must settle within 30 days.

If the first bet loses, bet365 will issue a matching bonus bet, up to $1,000. Otherwise, the bettor gets to simply keep the cash profits.

To claim the bet $5, get $200 offer:

Read Review Bet $5 & Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. Available to new customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. The above bonus code can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

Click “Claim Bonus”

Sign up for bet365, using promo code CBSBET365

Provide a valid email address and verify personal information

Deposit $10

Place a $5 qualifying wager

Win or lose, receive $200 in bonus bets

What can one bet on?

The Week 10 college football slate features several intriguing matchups, none bigger than No. 4 Ohio State visiting No. 3 Penn State on Saturday (noon ET). This is the first meeting where both schools are ranked in the AP top five since 1996.

Ohio State is 6-1, with the lone blemish a 32-31 loss at now-No. 1 Oregon on Oct. 12. Penn State, meanwhile, is 7-0 and in pursuit of its first undefeated season in 30 years.

The Nittany Lions have lost seven straight to Ohio State and are just 1-9 in this series under head coach James Franklin. Oddsmakers at bet365 clearly expect the one-sided nature of this rivalry to continue, as the Buckeyes are 3.5-point favorites and -170 on the money line.

A victory for either side would go a long way toward locking up a spot in the expanded CFP.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Ohio St. -170 -3.5 (-105) O 45 (-110) Penn St. +145 +3.5 (-115) U 45 (110)

Saturday’s other matchup of ranked teams features No. 18 Pittsburgh visiting No. 20 SMU (8 p.m. ET). Both schools remain unbeaten in ACC play, alongside No. 11 Clemson and No. 5 Miami.

Off to its best start since 1982, Pittsburgh (7-0) is expected to get back quarterback Eli Holstein. The redshirt freshman transfer from Alabama exited late in last week’s 30-24 victory over Syracuse with an undisclosed injury. He’s passed for 1,805 yards, 17 touchdowns and only five interceptions this season.

SMU (7-1) came into the week with quarterback concerns of its own after Kevin Jennings was hurt in a 28-27 overtime win over Duke. Jennings — who was intercepted three times — is being listed as questionable by head coach Rhett Lashlee, according to multiple reports. The sophomore continues to practice on a limited basis, though he is confident he will play.

For what it’s worth, bet365 lists SMU as a 7-point favorite and -300 on the money line.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Pitt +240 +7.5 (-110) O 58.5 (-110) SMU -300 -7.5 (-110) U 58.5 (110)

Bet365 at a glance

Early payouts, parlay boosts, and referral bonuses are a few of the many perks available for customers at bet365. The British-based sportsbook is widely considered a go-to option for bettors because of its offerings.

One of the existing promos allows NBA money line bettors to cash in any time the team they bet on takes a 20-point lead, regardless of the game’s outcome.

Its live betting offerings are particularly strong because of the opportunity to stream games. Bettors have a plethora of markets to choose from, including niche sports like MMA and professional tennis. Those in select locations also have access to popular casino games and close to 270 different slots.

It takes a matter of minutes to sign up. There are several different ways for new customers to deposit money, including PayPal, Apple Pay, bank transfers and debit/credit cards. Staying true to its global brand, customer service reps are available 24/7 in 12 different languages.