New users can either bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets or get a first bet safety net of up to $1,000

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Week 9 of the NFL season begins on Halloween night, where it has been more tricks than treats for New York Jets fans. A healthy Aaron Rodgers has produced fewer wins at this point in 2024 (2-6) than the Jets did in 2023 (4-4) under former Jet Zach Wilson.

The Jets host the Houston Texans on Thursday night. Houston is a heavy favorite at this point to win the AFC South.

For those looking to place a wager on the NFL in Week 9, bet365 has a pair of welcome bonuses that new users can choose from.

Read Review Bet $5 & Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. Available to new customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. The above bonus code can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

Explaining the bet365 new-user promos

Online sportsbook bet365 offers two different welcome bonuses for customers signing up to the site for the first time. Regardless of which offer one chooses, the first step is to sign up and enter the promo code CBSBET365.

The first option is to get $200 in bonus bets after betting $5 on any game or prop. The bonus bets are available to use either on one bet or among several different ones. But the important thing to know is that they hold no cash value, so winning a bet when using bonus dollars will only earn the bettor the winnings in real cash; the stake of the bonus bet isn’t returned.

The second option is what bet365 calls a first bet safety net. This is referred to at other sportsbooks as a no sweat bet or first bet insurance. New users can place a bet of at least $10 to get started. If the bet is a loss, the stake of the original bet is refunded in the form of bonus dollars, up to $1,000. Those bonus dollars can then be used similarly to the $200 in bonus bets in the first option.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. New customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Min. first deposit $10. Amount of bonus bets equals to lost stake. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. The above bonus code can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

How to claim the bet365 promo

Here are step-by-step instructions on claiming one of bet365’s two new-user bonuses:

Click “Claim Bonus” to be taken to bet365. Register with requested information, including name, address, email, and phone number. When prompted, enter promo code CBSBET365 Make a deposit of at least $10 by using the various payment methods accepted. Opt-in for the new-user promo of choice Place a cash wager on any sport. If one chooses the bet-and-get promo, they can bet at least $5 to instantly get $200 in bonus bets. If one chooses the first-bet safety net, they’ll receive the bonus bets if their first wager is a loss.

What can one bet on?

Week 9 of the NFL season begins with the latest in what’s been a spooky season for the New York Jets, who host the Houston Texans on Halloween night at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. MetLife has been the Jets’ house of horrors. Since opening in 2010, the Jets are 55-64, including a 1-2 home record so far this season.

Houston comes in at 6-2, with its only two defeats coming on the road (at Minnesota and at Green Bay). The Texans are coming off a 23-20 win over Indianapolis, giving them a two-game lead plus the tiebreaker over the Colts in the AFC South. But Houston was dealt a blow with wide receiver Stefon Diggs being lost for the season with a torn ACL. They’ll likely lean more on running back Joe Mixon, who has 503 yards and five touchdowns in just six games this season.

Bet365 at a glance

Here is a brief overview of what users can expect to encounter at bet365.

Read Review Bet $5 & Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. Available to new customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. The above bonus code can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

Other promotions for all users

Bet365 offers regular promotions for any user to opt-in for in various sports. With the NBA season underway, bet365 offers up to $25 in bonus bets each Tuesday for Tip-Off Tuesdays. In addition, same-game parlay odds boosts of up to 30% are offered for select NHL and NFL games.

There are also early-payout triggers for money line bets. When betting on NBA games, users can opt in to automatically win their bet if the team they picked goes up by 20 points. In MLB, the same occurs if the chosen team goes up by five runs. There are terms and conditions that apply to these types of promotions, so be sure to read carefully.

User experience

While bet365’s offerings aren’t as extensive as those provided by some other online sportsbooks in terms of types of bets and available sports, both the desktop site and mobile app are simple to navigate. The tabs and buttons are clear, and users can confirm any wager before it becomes official. Promotions are also featured prominently, so users are able to see what’s being offered at all times.

Selection of sports and betting markets

All of the traditional bets, whether it’s on the spread or money line, along with over-under totals, parlays, props, and live wagering are available at bet365. The most popular U.S. sports are of course included, but there are more international soccer and basketball options offered than on most sites. And, at bet365, users can live-stream many of these games that are otherwise unavailable to watch.

Available banking methods

Online bank transfers are available at bet365, along with credit card deposits and withdrawals and some other online forms of payment, such as PayPal. ApplePay is only available in certain states, and for PayPal, a deposit must already be made from PayPal in order to withdraw using that service. Bet365 may also require proof of address before allowing a deposit.

Customer service

One big difference between bet365 and most other online sportsbooks is the option of customer service over the phone. Most offer live chat and email support but don’t take phone calls. Bet365 offers all three, and all three methods are available 24/7, which gives this sportsbook the highest possible marks in the customer service category.