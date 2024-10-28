Get up to $1,000 in bonus bets as a new bet365 sportsbook user

The New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers square off tonight on Monday Night Football, and bet365 is welcoming its new users with a choice between two offers.

Pittsburgh made the decision to start Russell Wilson at quarterback last week in what turned out to be a commanding win, as the former Super Bowl-winning signal caller tossed two touchdowns and 264 yards against the Jets. The Giants, on the other hand, took a 25-point loss at the hands of the Eagles in Week 7. Brian Daboll’s team has now failed to eclipse 10 points in three games this season.

21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. Available to new customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add'l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. The above bonus code can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

Explaining the bet365 Bet and Get promo

New customers can claim the latest bet365 promos. The first option that new bet365 Sportsbook customers can select is a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer.

Select CLAIM BONUS on this page. Sign up for bet365 Sportsbook with code CBSBET365. Deposit $10 or more. Claim the offer within 30 days of registration. Place your first bet ($5 minimum).

The outcome of your initial wager has no impact on whether or not you receive $200 in bonus bets. The bonus bets will enter your account once your first wager settles.

You must claim this offer within 30 days of creating your new bet365 Sportsbook account, and your wager must settle within 30 days of you claiming the offer.

Once received, your $200 in bonus bets will be available for seven days before they expire. These bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and the bonus bet wager will be excluded from any potential winnings.

Explaining the bet365 first bet safety net promo

The other offer is a First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets offer.

Select CLAIM BONUS on this page. Register for bet365 Sportsbook with code CBSBET365. Claim the offer within 30 days after sign-up. Deposit $10+ or more. Place a qualifying bet up to $1,000.

Once claimed, your first straight, parlay, same-game parlay or same-game parlay plus wager will qualify. If this qualifying wager loses, you will get your full stake (up to $1,000) paid back in bonus bets. If this qualifying wager wins, you will get paid the standard amount earned but no bonus bets.

If received, your bonus bets will have to be used within seven days after issuance, or they will expire.

Comparing other sign-up promos to bet365

Here’s how the bet365 promos compare to offers from the other top online sportsbooks on the market:

Sportsbook Promo Promo code bet365 Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets or $1,000 first bet safety net CBSBET365 FanDuel Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets plus 3 months of NBA League Pass if you win Not Required DraftKings Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Not Required BetMGM Get a bonus bet up to $1,500 if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Earn bonus bet up to $1,000 if first bet doesn’t win CBS1000 Fanatics Bet and get up to $1000 in no sweat bets Not Required

bet365 Sportsbook new user promo: The good and the bad

As is the case with most of the top sportsbook promos, the current bet365 Sportsbook offers have both positives and negatives.

The positives

The choice is yours. Having the ability to choose a welcome bonus is unprecedented in the industry. If you desire a low-risk, medium-reward offer, then the Bet and Get promo is for you. If a higher-risk, higher-reward offer is up your alley, then the First Bet Safety Net is ideal.

Easy to claim. No matter which offer you select, it’s simple to claim. Sign up, and pick your preferred offer within 30 days. That’s it.

Favorable terms and conditions. There are many terms and conditions associated with these offers, but they are favorable by and large.

The negatives

Slightly quick expiration date. The seven-day expiration date for the bonus bets from these offers is quick but is the standard expiration limit for welcome offers from online sportsbooks. Only Caesars has a 14-day expiration.

Relatively high minimum deposit. The $10 minimum deposit limit is higher than many sportsbooks, like FanDuel, which have a $5 minimum deposit.

What can you bet on at bet365 Sportsbook?

At bet365, customers have an array of betting options, including betting odds for all major markets like the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and college sports. In addition, bettors can find niche markets such as darts, eSports, handball, lacrosse and snooker, among others.

Giants vs. Steelers betting preview

This week, the Steelers have the opportunity to beat a New York team for the second week in a row. Pittsburgh is a near-touchdown favorite on the point spread at home.

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Giants +220 +6.0 (-110) O 36.5 (-110) Steelers -270 -6.0 (-110) U 36.5 (-110)

Coach Mike Tomlin has been masterful once again this season, leading the Steelers to a surprising 5-2 record despite uncertainty at the quarterback position. Pittsburgh’s two losses have come by a combined six points.

The Steelers are allowing just 14.4 points per game through seven weeks, and T.J. Watt is leading the futures odds race (+140) for Defensive Player of the Year at bet365.

The Giants are struggling mightily offensively, averaging fewer than 15 points per contest. Defensively, however, New York has a stout front led by Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns. The Giants already have 31 team sacks, the most in the NFL.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has a putrid 1-14 record in primetime games. The play here is taking Pittsburgh minus the points and/or on the money line.

bet365 responsible gaming

The most important aspect of any form of gambling, including sports betting, is to do it responsibly.

At bet365, customers can set deposit, wagering and time limits in addition to activity statements and regular check-ins to ensure responsible spending.