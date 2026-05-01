Michigan sports betting just added one of the top sports betting apps in the country, and the new bet365 Michigan bonus code CBSBET365 unlocks $365 in bonus bets win or lose after wagering $10+. We'll go over how you can claim this bet365 Michigan promo and what you can bet on in Michigan. Click here and sign up with the Bet365 Michigan bonus code CBSBET365 to claim your bonus:

bet365 Michigan bonus code details

Here's a look at the latest information on the bet365 Michigan bonus code.

bet365 Michigan Details Is bet365 live in Michigan? Yes bet365 Michigan bonus code CBSBET365 bet365 Michigan promo Bet $10 get $365 in bonus bets win or lose Minimum deposit $10 Info last verified May 1, 2026

bet365 Michigan bonus code: use CBSBET365 for $365 in bonus bets

This promotion is only eligible to new Michigan sports betting users of legal age. New users will get $365 in bonus bets once they wager $10 or more with their first bet. Here's a look at how the promotion works and how you can claim it.

Sign up for bet365 using the bet365 Michigan bonus code. You must be of legal age (21+) and reside in the state.

Create an account by entering your name, email and payment details.

Place a $10+ wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer. The bet must settle within 30 days in order to be eligible for this offer.

Once the bet settles, you will receive $365 in bonus bets. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn and they expire in seven days after being issued.

In addition to the bonus bets, users also get 50 spins for bet365's casino operations. Spins are awarded instantly for new and eligible users, and can only be used for eligible games such as Big Piggy Bank, Grizzly, Space Invaders Win & Spin, and Wolf it Up. Sign up for bet365 Michigan now and get $365 in bonus bets after wagering $10+ on your first bet:

Is bet365 legal in Michigan?

With its launch on April 17, bet365 is operating legally in Michigan. The sports betting app has been operational in other states for a while, and Michigan becomes the 17th state to add bet365 to its betting scene. The sportsbook is partnered with the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings and Detroit-based entertainment company 313 Presents.

bet365 Michigan bonus code terms and conditions

In order to claim the bet365 Michigan bonus code, you must be of legal age and reside in the state of Michigan.

You must place a $10+ wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer and the bet must settle within 30 days.

Once the bet settles, you will receive $365 in bonus bets.

These bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and they expire seven days after being issued.

How to sign up for bet365 Michigan

For those interested in signing up for bet365 in Michigan, proceed with the following steps.

You must first tap the CLAIM BONUS button on this page before using the bonus code. Download the bet365 app. Create an account by entering your name, email and payment details. Use the bet365 Michigan bonus code CBSBET365. Remember, you must be of legal age (21+) and reside in the state in order to create an account. Make a first wager of $10+. This wager must have odds of -500 or longer and the bet must settle within 30 days. Once the wager settles, bet365 will issue $365 in bonus bets.

These bonus bets expire seven days after being issued and cannot be cashed out or withdrawn.

Michigan sports teams to bet on

There are plenty of popular sports teams in Michigan for fans and bettors to make wagers on. Here's a look at some of the most popular, along with their odds to win the championship at bet365 Sportsbook, as of May 1, 2026.

Detroit Lions (+1600)

The Detroit Lions, who have become a regular contender under head coach Dan Campbell, surprisingly finished last in their division in 2025 after both their coordinators left for head coaching gigs. The Lions are hoping to bounce back in 2026 and they are +170 favorites to win the NFC North at bet365.

Detroit Pistons (+4000)

The Detroit Pistons captured the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference this past season but are trying to avoid being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs at the hands of the Orlando Magic. Regardless of what happens in this series and beyond, Detroit's future is bright with Cade Cunningham at the helm.

Detroit Tigers (+1800)

The Detroit Tigers have made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons headlined by two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, but they have not made it past the divisional round. The Tigers are -115 favorites to win the AL Central in 2026.

Detroit Red Wings - eliminated

One of the most storied franchises in the NHL is the Detroit Red Wings but they have fallen on hard times of late. The Red Wings have not made the playoffs since 2015-16, and they have not won a Stanley Cup Final since 2007-08. The Red Wings were contenders for a wild card spot in 2025-26 and should be expected to remain competitive in 2026-27.

Michigan Wolverines (+3500 CFB)

College sports are also extremely popular in Michigan, with the Michigan Wolverines winning the 2026 college basketball national championship. The Wolverines have also been successful in college football, winning the 2023 national championship.

Michigan State Spartans (+75000 CFB)

The Michigan State Spartans are another prominent college sports team for fans to wager on, although the Spartans have not had as much success as the Wolverines in recent years.

Bet on Michigan's most popular sports teams with the latest bet365 Michigan bonus code and get $365 in bonus bets:

Responsible gaming in Michigan

Responsible gaming is a priority at bet365 in all states, including Michigan. The platform has plenty of responsible gaming tools for users like setting deposit limits, betting activity alerts, wager limits, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. Users who need additional assistance can access contact information for helplines and other resources on bet365's platforms.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network. Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.

FAQ

When will bet365 be legal in Michigan?

As of April 17, 2026, bet365 is legal and operational in the state of Michigan.

Can you use bet365 in Michigan?

If you are a resident in the state, meet the minimum age requirement (21+) and are otherwise eligible for sports betting, you can use bet365.

What is the bet365 promo in Michigan?

New users must first tap CLAIM BONUS on this page, then use the bet365 Michigan bonus code CBSBET365 to get $365 in bonus bets once they place a qualifying wager of $10 or more, and they'll also get 50 spins for bet365's casino operations.

How can I register for bet365 in Michigan?

You can sign up by clicking Claim Bonus on this page and using the bet365 Michigan promo code CBSBET365 during registration.