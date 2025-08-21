Bet365 in Missouri is expected to be operational on Dec. 1, 2025 when sports betting goes live in the state. Missouri is going to issue up to 14 licenses for sportsbook platforms, and bet365 is likely to be one of them. Let's look at what new users can expect from bet365 once Missouri sports betting becomes legalized.

Is bet365 live in Missouri? Not yet, but it is expected to be when sports betting in Missouri launches Expected launch date Dec. 1, 2025 Possible bet365 Missouri promo Bet365 typically offers promos to new users in eligible states. Details of the bet365 Missouri promo are still to come. bet365 available states Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia

Is bet365 legal in Missouri?

Sports betting is not legal in Missouri as the state hasn't officially launched its platforms yet and is not expected to do so until Dec. 1, 2025. At the moment, bet365 is not legal in Missouri. However, bet365 is likely to be one of the first platforms to be fully operational since it already has a partnership in place with the St. Louis Cardinals.

When will bet365 be in Missouri?

Since bet365 already has a partnership in place, expect the sportsbook to be fully operational when sports betting goes live in Missouri. It's also possible the Cardinals will have some special offers from bet365 for fans who attend games, and there's a chance the platform opens a sportsbook at Busch Stadium.

bet365 Missouri promo: Pre-launch registration info

When sportsbooks go live in states where sports betting becomes legalized, there are sometimes pre-launch promo codes. There's no word yet on whether bet365 will have a pre-launch promotion in place, but the platform is likely to publicize one ahead of the expected Dec. 1 launch. The promotion could also involve the Cardinals, given that they're partnered with bet365.

How does the bet365 Missouri bonus code work?

Because sports betting isn't legal yet in Missouri, bet365 will not work for users in the state until the sportsbook is officially live in Missouri. In states where bet365 does operate, bonus offers are typically available to new users with the sportsbook. Stay tuned for more details on the specific welcome bonus for bet365 Missouri.

How to sign up for bet365 Missouri

If you are currently in Missouri, you will not be able to sign up for a bet365 account as sports betting is not yet live in the state. Once sports betting does go live, you will be able to sign up for bet365 by creating an account and making an initial deposit, keeping in mind the requirements for the welcome bonus.

Missouri sports teams to bet on

There are seven professional sports teams in Missouri with two MLB franchises, two MLS franchises, one NWSL team, one NHL team and one NFL team.

Kansas City Chiefs (NFL)

The Chiefs have reached the Super Bowl five times since 2019, winning three. They have become one of the most popular franchises nationally, thanks in large part to quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. They are among the contenders to win the upcoming Super Bowl.

St. Louis Cardinals (MLB)

Although the Cardinals have not reached the World Series since 2013, they are the most popular MLB franchise in the state. St. Louis has a partnership with bet365 in place for when Missouri sports betting goes live later in 2025. Cardinals fans and bettors are likely to see promotional offers for the team within the bet365 app and website, and the sportsbook might have a special venue or other rewards for those who attend Busch Stadium and use bet365.

Kansas City Royals (MLB)

The Royals went to back-to-back World Series in 2014 and 2015, winning the second time around against the New York Mets. Although they are not quite as popular as the Cardinals, they have a strong regional following.

St. Louis Blues (NHL)

The Blues won the Stanley Cup Final in 2019, triumphing in Game 7 against the Boston Bruins. They are the state's lone professional hockey team and are still searching for a sportsbook partner for when Missouri sports betting goes live.

Sporting KC (MLS)

Sporting KC was founded in 1995 and has undergone some name changes. It is one of two MLS clubs in the state, but plays games on the Kansas side of Kansas City. Sports betting is legal in Kansas, but the franchise can still partner with a sportsbook for Missouri as the administrative offices are located on the Missouri side of Kansas City. Sporting KC has two MLS Cup wins in franchise history.

St. Louis City SC (MLS)

St. Louis City SC broke out in its first season in 2023, grabbing the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference before being eliminated quickly in the MLS Cup playoffs.

Kansas City Current (NWSL)

The Current reached the NWSL championship in 2022, losing to Portland Thorns FC. Mahomes and his wife are part of the ownership group here, so the quarterback is likely to be involved in picking a sportsbook partner for the team.

Betting on college teams in Missouri

The Missouri Tigers are the most popular college team in the state, though the St. Louis University Billikens and Missouri State Bears also have a strong following. The Tigers have a heightened profile due to their affiliation with the SEC, especially their football program. Missouri basketball is also a prominent program as the state has no professional basketball franchise.

It's important to note some states do not allow bettors to make wagers on college teams, or restrict betting on college teams in their states. While it appears that betting on college sports teams will be permitted in Missouri, it is unclear what types of betting that will entail.

Responsible gaming in Missouri

Responsible gaming is important at bet365 and the platform offers tools such as setting betting activity alerts, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures to promote gaming responsibly. Users who need additional assistance can also find contact information for state and national helplines on the bet365 app and website.

bet365 Missouri bonus code FAQ

When will bet365 Sportsbook be legal in Missouri?

Because bet365 has already partnered with the Cardinals, it is likely to be one of the first fully functional sports betting platforms in the state on Dec. 1, 2025 when sports betting goes live in Missouri.

Can you use bet365 Sportsbook in Missouri?

Although bet365 is not available at the moment in Missouri, it is likely be available when sports betting goes live in the state, as it already has a partnership in place required by the state to be a legal betting platform.

What is the bet365 bonus code in Missouri?

It's unclear whether there will be a pre-launch promotion for bet365 ahead of Missouri's sports betting launch on Dec. 1, 2025. Details of the bet365 Missouri bonus code will be revealed as launch date for sports betting in the state draws closer.

How can I register for bet365 in Missouri?

Currently, bet365 is not operational in Missouri, so nobody in the state can sign up for the platform. Once bet365 goes live in Missouri, interested users can sign up by clicking CLAIM BONUS on this page.