bet365 Sportsbook promo: $200 in bonus bets or first-bet insurance

The Buffalo Bills visit the Miami Dolphins on Thursday with a chance to continue their stranglehold on their AFC East rivalry. Quarterback Josh Allen — who threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for two more scores in Buffalo’s Week 1 victory over the Arizona Cardinals — will certainly have a big say in the matter, for better or worse.

Bet365 Sportsbook is offering new customers a choice between two welcome promotions: bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets or collect insurance on your first bet up to $1,000.

Bettors can’t go wrong with either of these offers. Deciding between the two comes down to your personal limitations.

The “Bet $5, Get $200” offer is great for players who are more risk-averse and have smaller bankrolls. As the name suggests, all that’s required is a $5 bet (minimum one selection with odds of -500). Win or lose, bet365 will credit you with $200 in bonus bets.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, non-transferable and expire seven days after they’re issued. They do not hold any cash value, meaning if you win, you’ll keep the profit but not the value of the bonus bet as well.

On the other hand, bettors looking to score big with their first wager may prefer the “First Bet Safety Net” offer. Those who go this route will get their qualifying wager matched up to $1,000 if they lose. Only the first bet (straight, parlay, same-game parlay, same-game parlay plus) is eligible, so long as it settles within 30 days. Thus, futures markets should be avoided.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required. This offer is available to new users until Oct. 1 at 6:59 a.m. ET. They must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in one of the following U.S. states: Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio or Virginia.

Regardless of which offer you prefer, signing up is relatively easy. Just follow these steps, and bet365 will do the rest.

Let’s start with the “Bet $5, Get $200 offer.”

Create a new account at bet365 Sportsbook, verifying your personal information

Deposit at least $10

Make a qualifying bet of $5. Either pre-game or live in-game bets count, provided you meet the minimum odds requirement of -500 or longer

Redeem $200 in bonus bets once your qualifying bet settles, win or lose

Similar steps are required for the “First Bet Safety Net” promotion

Create a new account at bet365 Sportsbook, verifying your personal information

Deposit at least $10

Make a qualifying bet up to $1,000. Only your first straight bet, parlay, same-game parlay or same-game parlay plus is eligible. It must settle within 30 days.

If your bet wins, great, you simply keep your profits. However, should it lose, you’ll get a refund of equal value up to $1,000.

What can you bet on?

Buffalo and Miami kick off the Week 2 slate in primetime (8:15 p.m. ET), with the Bills seeking their fifth straight win over their AFC East rivals.

The Dolphins have been installed as 2.5-point favorites and -135 on the moneyline at bet365, with the Bills +115 to win outright. However, injuries could complicate their efforts to knock off Buffalo.

Running back De’Von Achane is dealing with an ankle injury, which may impact his availability on a short week. Raheem Mostert (chest) has already been ruled out. Thus, if Achane is unable to play, Jeff Wilson Jr. and rookie fourth-rounder Jaylen Wright will likely split most carries.

Bettors should monitor Achane’s status, as it could tilt the lines closer to kickoff.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Bills +115 +2.5 (-110) O 49 (-110) Dolphins -135 -2.5 (-110) U 49 (-110)

Bettors are in good hands with bet365. The British-based sportsbook continues to expand its reach globally, as it’s now available in close to a dozen U.S. states.

There’s a broad range of sports to bet on at bet365. From the NFL and college football to cycling, water polo and everything in between, bet365 boasts competitive odds and flexible streaming options.

Live betting is popular across all sportsbooks, and bet365’s offerings in that market are among the best. So, too, are its bonuses, which include regular profit boosts and early cash outs. In fact, one of the existing promotions allows MLB moneyline bettors to cash in anytime their team leads by five runs or more, regardless of the game’s outcome.

In select locations, bettors also have access to casino games such as blackjack, poker, roulette, baccarat, slots and more. Altogether, bet365 offers over 850 games, including close to 270 different slots.

The sportsbook is relatively easy to navigate, and users have various banking options. Should they need assistance, customer service reps are available in 12 different languages via email or 24/7 live chat.