bet365 promo for Sunday NFL Week 10 games: Bonus code CBSBET365

The latest bet365 promo code gives new users the option to choose their welcome bonus

Week 10 of the NFL features seven 1 p.m. ET kickoffs and three late-window starts before the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans.

The latest bet365 promo code CBSBET365 can earn new users the opportunity to either bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets, or choose a first bet safety net up to $1,000

Read Review Bet $5 & Get $150 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. Available to new customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. The above bonus code can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

How the bet365 promo code works

New users at bet365 can sign up using the promo code CBSBET365, deposit at least $10 and place their first qualifying wager of at least $5 to activate this welcome bonus. If using PayPal, the minimum deposit is $30. The first bet can be placed at any odds. Users can choose from longshot NFL betting options at long odds like +1000 or a big favorite at short odds like -300.

It’s important to note bonus bets are not quite the same as real money wagers. The amount of the bonus bet is not included in the winnings, and if one’s bonus bet wins, they only receive the profits and not the amount of the bonus bet.

For example, if one wagers $20 on a +100 side and it wins, they will receive $20 in real cash, not $40.

Choose your bet365 bonus

New users can click CLAIM BONUS in one of this page’s banners to lock in the bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer, but another option also is available during registration.

This option gives new users first bet insurance. If one chooses this welcome bonus, they will get bonus bets back if their first real money wager loses, up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

How to claim the bet365 promo

Only a few steps are required to sign up for bet365, one of the industry’s top sportsbooks:

Click the CLAIM BONUS button above to head to bet365 sportsbook

Sign up for a bet365 sportsbook log-in

Go to the bet365 promos page

Opt in for the bonus of choice and use promo code CBSBET365

Make an initial deposit ($10 or more)

Bet $5 or more for the first wager

What can one bet on?

Users can bet on sports of any kind on today’s schedule, including Week 10 of the NFL season.

Two marquee matchups are battles between teams with records of 6-3 or better. The 6-2 Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Washington to take on the 7-2 Commanders at 1 p.m. ET.

Two starters have been ruled out for Washington: RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) and CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), who the Commanders acquired from the New Orleans Saints this week.

The Steelers will have all of their starters available.

Market bet365 Steelers spread +2.5 (-110) Commanders spread -2.5 (-110) Steelers money line +120 Commanders money line -140 Over Over 45 (-110) Under Under 45 (-110)

On Sunday Night Football, the 7-1 Detroit Lions head to Houston to take on the 6-3 Texans.

Houston WR Nico Collins (hamstring) was designated for return from injured reserve Friday and returned to practice. He still needs to be added to the active roster this weekend in order to be eligible to play Sunday night. He officially was listed as questionable on the final injury report after limited participation in practice Friday.

On the other side of the ball, Defensive Player of the Year candidate Will Anderson Jr. has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

For the Lions, stud offensive tackle Taylor Decker was a mid-week downgrade with a shoulder injury and has been ruled out. Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez also is out. Pass rusher Za’Darius Smith was obtained from the Cleveland Browns and appears to be on the right side of a questionable tag after logging his first full practice with Detroit on Friday.

Market bet365 Lions spread -3.5 (-1105) Texans spread +3.5 (-115) Lions money line -185 Texans money line +155 Over Over 49.5 (-110) Under Under 49.5 (-110)

bet365 at a glance

bet365 regularly has numerous betting promotions available to users well after taking advantage of the original promo code and welcome bonus. Just check out the Promos button after logging into the app.

One popular football promo on Sundays is a bet-and-get option for NFL same game parlays. Be sure to check the terms and conditions for the minimum bet amount required for the SGP.