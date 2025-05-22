The 2025 NHL Eastern Conference finals continue on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET when the Carolina Hurricanes host the Florida Panthers at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh. The Panthers, who won last year's Stanley Cup final, notched a 5-2 victory in Game 1 behind a strong performance from Conn Smythe Trophy contender Sergei Bobrovsky in net. Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe both scored goals for the Panthers in the win. The Hurricanes are -130 favorites (risk $130 to $100) on the money-line in the latest Panthers vs. Hurricanes odds for Game 2, while the over/under for total goals scored is 5.5.

SportsLine expert handicapper Jimmie Kaylor has broken down the NHL odds and locked in three anytime goal scorer prop bets for Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game 2 on Thursday. He has identified three anytime goal scorer prop bets for Game 2 to take advantage of BetMGM's Hat Trick Jackpot promotion. All three picks come with potential plus-money payouts. New users can also take advantage of the BetMGM promo code offering up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses.

BetMGM is offering users an extra chance to cash in during every game throughout the NHL playoffs with their Hat Trick Jackpot promotion. Users have to opt in to the Hat Trick Jackpot promotion, then place a $10+ anytime goal scorer wager (up to one eligible bet per game). If that player scores 3+ goals during that game, users will win a share of $10,000 in Bonus Bets. In addition, you can check out our Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game 2 picks and Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game 2 prop bets.

Kaylor has been profitable as a handicapper across multiple sports since joining SportsLine, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his online sports betting picks.

Here are his top three anytime goal scorer picks for Game 2:

Sam Bennett (+290)

Carter Verhaeghe (+300)

Andrei Svechnikov (+220)

Sam Bennett anytime goal scorer (+290)

Hat tricks in the playoffs are rare, but not impossible. Stars winger Mikko Rantanen recorded hat tricks in back-to-back games this year, and I believe Bennett is the most likely to accomplish the feat on Thursday. Bennett leads the Panthers with seven goals during the postseason, and he scored one powerplay goal in Game 1.

Carter Verhaeghe anytime goal scorer (+300)

Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist in Game 1, and the 29-year-old center has played at a very high level throughout the 2025 playoffs. Verhaeghe has five total goals and has recorded 31 shots on goal during the postseason. The odds should be longer here in my opinion, but Verhaeghe is still a legitimate threat to score in every game he plays.

Andrei Svechnikov anytime goal scorer (+220)

Svechnikov is a true sniper, and leads Carolina with eight goals during the playoffs. The 25-year-old has immense talent and was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft. Florida is an elite defensive team, but of all the players on the Carolina roster, Svechnikov is the player I believe has the best chance to record a hat trick in Game 2.

Want more NHL picks for today?

You've seen some of Kaylor's NHL playoff best bets for Thursday. Now, get spread, total and money-line picks for every game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see today's top prop picks from expert Matt Severance, who's on a sizzling 147-71-8 roll on his last 226 NHL picks. Visit SportsLine to see his best plays for today, all from the expert who's up more than 40 units.

Terms & Conditions

DESCRIPTION OF PROMOTION:

$10,000 Hat Trick Jackpot Promotion

$10,000 Hat Trick Jackpot Promotion for BetMGM Sportsbook BetMGM Sportsbook account holders who opt-in during a Promotional Week and place a straight bet of at least $10 on their choice of any NHL Player to Score an Anytime Goal (minimum odds -300) are eligible to win a share of a daily $10,000 Hat Trick Jackpot if the player they wagered on scores a Hat Trick. The first Anytime Goal Scorer wager placed by a participant for each game is eligible for this jackpot. Prizing will be paid out in Bonus Bets (as detailed below) that expire in 7 days. A Hat Trick is when a player scores 3 goals in 1 game.

PROMOTIONAL PERIOD:

This "Promotion" is available to qualifying customers from 12/31/2024 at 12:00 AM EST through 6/23/2025 at 11:59 PM EST, unless terminated earlier in BetMGM, LLC's sole discretion (the "Promotional Period"). Each week during the Promotional Period shall be referred to as a Promotional Week. Each week during the Promotional Period shall be referred to as a Promotional Week. With the exception of the first and last Promotional Weeks, during the Promotional Period, a Promotional Week will begin at 12:00 AM EST on each Monday and continue through 11:59 pm EST on the following Sunday. The first Promotional Week will begin at 12:00 AM EST on 12/31/2024 and continue through 11:59 pm EST on 1/5/2025. The last Promotional Week will begin at 12:00 AM EST on 6/23/2025 and continue through 11:59 pm EST on 6/23/2025.

ELIGIBILITY:

Existing BetMGM Sportsbook account holders. This Promotion is open to participants who opt-in during a Promotional Week, place at least one (1) straight wager of at least $10 on a NHL Player to Score an Anytime Goal with minimum -300 odds (an "Eligible Wager"), and, at the time of wagering, are located in a state or jurisdiction in which the Promoter (as defined below) offers online sports wagering services (except Nevada and Puerto Rico), are at least 21 years old, are not on an exclusion or self-exclusion list, and have an existing online BetMGM account ("Participant(s)"). Employees, officers, directors, members and representatives of BetMGM, LLC (the "Promoter"), its parent and affiliate companies, and any advertising agency or web company connected with the Promoter (collectively, "Promotion Entities"), as well as immediate family members (spouse, parents, siblings and children) and household members of each such person, are not eligible to participate in this Promotion. The Promoter reserves the right to verify the eligibility of all Participants. The Promoter additionally reserves the right to refuse or otherwise restrict the eligibility of any individual to participate in this Promotion for any reason, in its sole discretion, including based on Participant's wagering patterns or wagering history. Additionally, any individual with a BetMGM account on any product in one (1) or more jurisdictions where the Promoter operates, that has been involuntarily closed, suspended (including any accounts in cool-off status), or where such account has been marked as fraudulent, is ineligible to participate in, and/or receive a prize, for this Sports Promotion even where such entrant may seek entry in this Sports Promotion through an active account in another jurisdiction.

ACTION REQUIRED:

Log in to the BetMGM Sportsbook app on iOS or Android, or visit betmgm.com. Opt-in to the promotion during a Promotional Week and place a pre-game wager, in the amount of at least $10 (the "Minimum Wager Amount") on the "Player to Score an Anytime Goal" (THE "EVENTS"). Win a share of the daily $10,000 Hat Trick Jackpot paid out as Bonus Bets if your player scores three (3) goals in that game.

In the event two (2) or more eligible participants win, as determined by Promoter in its sole discretion, all such participants will be deemed winners, and the prize will be equally divided among those prize winners.

CLAIMING PROMOTIONAL OFFER:

To claim this Sports Promotion, Participant must, during a Promotional Week, (a) visit www.betmgm.com or the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile application and login to Participant's BetMGM Sportsbook account, (b) access the promotions page or tab and "opt-in" to this Sports Promotion, and (c) place a Eligible Wager pre-game. Only Participant's first Eligible Wager each day during a Promotional Week (a "Qualifying Bet") will qualify for this Sports Promotion. A wager placed, in whole or in part, using "Bonus Bets", "Odds Boost Tokens", "Parlay Boost Tokens", "Same Game Parlay Boost Tokens", "No Sweat Tokens" or "Bet and Get Tokens" (or other promotional funds or tokens as determined by the Promoter in its sole discretion) will not be considered a Qualifying Bet for the purposes of this Sports Promotion. A wager will not be considered a Qualifying Bet for the purposes of this Sports Promotion if, for any reason, it becomes void, in whole or in part, as determined by the Promoter in its sole discretion. After placing a Qualifying Bet, Participant can win a share of $10,000 paid in Bonus Bets to use on any sport ("Bonus Bet(s)"), if the player they wagered on hits a Hat Trick on the same day.

Example: If Auston Matthews scores a Hat Trick on 4/1/2025 and there are 10 Participants with winning qualifying bets, each winning Participant will split that day's $10,000 Hat Trick Jackpot and receive a $1,000 Bonus Bet.

Example: If Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid both score a Hat Trick on 4/5/2025 and there are a combined 50 Participants with winning qualifying bets, each winning Participant will split that day's $10,000 Hat Trick jackpot and get a $200 Bonus Bet.

REGISTRATION PROCEDURES:

If you created a BetMGM online gaming account via BetMGM Casino or BetMGM Poker, you do not need to create a new account. You can go to BetMGM.com or download the app and use your existing credentials to log into BetMGM Sports app. To Create a BetMGM account, select "Register" and fill out the online registration form. Provide your first and last name, email, date of birth, account name and password, SSN, phone number, and address. You may be prompted to create two security questions. Please remember your security questions and answers as you may need them in the future if you forget your password. All information must be valid in order for the account to be verified. You cannot place a wager until your account is verified.

LIMITATIONS ON PARTICIPATION:

Each Bonus Bet can only be used once. Each Bonus Bet can only be placed as one straight bet or one (1) Parlay or one (1) Same Game Parlay, and cannot be split between various bet placements. Bonus Bets are limited to one (1) per person, account, household (IP address) and/or computer. All details of Bonus Bet will be determined by the Promoter in its sole discretion. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute Bonus Bet (or portion thereof) with a similar reward (or reward element) of comparable or greater value. All taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Bonus Bets are the sole responsibility of Participants. Bonus Bets cannot be transferred, withdrawn, or redeemed for cash and are valid only for the items detailed above, with no substitution of Bonus Bets by Participant. Bonus Bets can only be redeemed via the BetMGM Sportsbook website or mobile application, can only be used for Eligible Wagers, and must be used within seven (7) days of them being credited to Participant's account or will be forfeited. Bonus Bets cannot be redeemed on any other BetMGM brands (including, but not limited to, BetMGM Casino/Poker, Borgata Sports/Casino/Poker, Party Casino/Poker). Bonus Bets do not count towards qualifying for any other promotional offers, unless otherwise specifically stated in the terms & conditions of such promotional offer. If Participant's Bonus Bet wager becomes void, in whole or in part, as determined by the Promoter in its sole discretion (including, without limitation, if the game/event on which Participant's Bonus Bet was placed is cancelled), Participant's Bonus Bet will be returned to Participant's account. Additional terms and restrictions may apply (including, without limitation, maximum pay out restrictions). See the Promoter's Terms of Service for details. Any other restrictions in the Promoter's Terms of Service which are not inconsistent with the Terms and Conditions of this Sports Promotion shall also apply. The value of Bonus Bet, once redeemed, will not be included in any winnings. If the participant is targeted by a promotional campaign in more than one eligible jurisdiction, and if the participant opts to participate in the campaign in multiple eligible jurisdictions, any rewards, credits, or other indicators of value ("Rewards") that the participant earns through successful gameplay (including progress toward any such Rewards) will not transfer from one eligible jurisdiction to another. For example, if the participant opts into a promotional campaign and engages in gameplay in Arizona, the participant is able to earn a Reward in Arizona as a result of any successful gameplay that takes place while the participant is physically located in Arizona. If the participant also opts into the same campaign in Colorado, and the participant engages in gameplay in Colorado, the participant is able to earn a separate Reward in Colorado for the successful gameplay that occurs while the participant is physically located in Colorado. Any progress made toward Rewards in Colorado cannot be combined with or counted toward Rewards in Arizona, and vice versa. In other words, Rewards earned in one jurisdiction may not be combined with Rewards earned in another jurisdiction.

WAGERING REQUIREMENTS/EXCLUSIONS:

To claim this Sports Promotion, Participant must place a Eligible Wager as a pre-game wager (minimum odds -300) in the amount of at least $10. Only Participant's first Eligible Wager each day during a Promotional Week (a "Qualifying Bet") will qualify for this Sports Promotion.

ORDER OF FUNDS USED FOR WAGERING:

Participant will wager funds to receive bonus bets. Bonus Bet will be credited to Participant's account promptly (within approximately 72 hours) after settlement of a Qualifying Bet. To use a Bonus Bet, simply add a bet(s) to your Bet Slip (Straight or Parlay), tap on "Apply Bonus Bet?" next to the stake area to display all your eligible Bonus Bets and activate the desired Bonus Bet. Select the "i" button to find out more details. If a wager using a Bonus Bet wins, the net winnings will be credited to the account. The stake amount, which was offered through the Bonus Bet, will not be credited.

Example:

A $10 Bonus Bet is awarded.

$10 Bonus Bet wagered to win at odds of -200

If the bet wins, $10 stake at -200 odds = $15 ($10 stake + $5 winnings).

This means that only $5 will be credited to the balance.

Bonus Bets cannot be redeemed in conjunction with Tokens.

ELIGIBLE GAMES:

This promotion is eligible for any NHL Game.

RESTRICTIONS ON WITHDRAWALS:

Bonus Bets cannot be redeemed for cash at any time or withdrawn from Participant's account. Participant cannot "Cash-Out" its Bonus Bet(s).

CANCELLATION:

If Participant opts to cash out on Participant's Eligible Wager early through the "Cash Out" or "Auto Cash Out" features, Participant will no longer be eligible for this Sports Promotion. If Participant opts to edit Participant's Eligible Wager through the "Edit My Bet" feature, Participant will no longer be eligible for this Sports Promotion. If Participant opts to get Participant's Eligible Wager canceled, Participant will no longer be eligible for this Sports Promotion. Bonus Bets are not required to be wagered on the account once awarded. Should a player choose not to use their available Bonus Bets, they will expire seven (7) days after being issued. To view Bonus Bet expiry information, details can be viewed in "My Account > Promotions > Sports." Upon request for cancellation, BetMGM will inform the player of the amount of unrestricted funds that will be returned upon cancellation and the value of restricted funds that will be removed from the participant's Account. If the participant elects to proceed with cancellation, unrestricted funds remaining in a participant's interactive gaming account will be returned in accordance with the terms and conditions.

GAMBLING PROBLEM:

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US)

877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)

1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR)

21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. Visit www.1800gambler.net (WV). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

IMPORTANT TERMS:

This Sports Promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other BetMGM Sportsbook promotion. The Promoter will have complete discretion over interpretation of these Terms and Conditions and administration and operation of this Sports Promotion. Decisions of the Promoter will be final and binding in all matters related to this Sports Promotion. The Promoter reserves the right to change or end this Sports Promotion for any reason, including, without limitation, if required for legal and/or regulatory reasons. By entering and/or claiming this Sports Promotion, Participant agrees for Participant and for Participant's heirs, executors, and administrators (a) to release and hold harmless Promotion Entities, and each of their respective officers, directors, and employees (collectively, "Released Parties") from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from such Participant's participation in this Sports Promotion and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of Bonus Bet(s) or any portion thereof (including any travel related thereto); (b) to defend and indemnify Released Parties from any and all claims or liability resulting or arising from this Sports Promotion and to hereby acknowledge that Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to Bonus Bet(s), including express warranties provided exclusively by Bonus Bet provider that are sent along with Bonus Bet; (c) to the posting of such Participant's name on the Promoter's website, social media accounts, and/or mobile application and the use by Released Parties of such name, voice, image, and/or likeness for publicity, promotional, and advertising purposes in any and all media now or hereafter known (including, without limitation, on the internet and social media), throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval, and, upon request, to the giving of consent, in writing, to such use; and (d) to be bound by these Terms and Conditions and to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error therein or in this Sports Promotion itself, and to be bound by all decisions of the Promoter, which are binding and final. Failure to comply with these conditions may result in disqualification from this Sports Promotion or forfeiture of Bonus Bet(s) at the Promoter's sole discretion.

Released Parties shall not be liable to any Participant or any other person for failure to supply Bonus Bet(s) or any part thereof, by reason of any acts of God, any action(s), regulation(s), order(s), or request(s) by any governmental or quasi-governmental entity (whether or not the action(s), regulations(s), order(s) or request(s) prove(s) to be invalid), equipment failure, terrorist acts, earthquake, war, fire, flood, explosion, epidemic, pandemic, public health emergency, unusually severe weather, hurricane, embargo, labor dispute or strike (whether legal or illegal), labor or material shortage, transportation interruption of any kind, work slow-down, civil disturbance, insurrection, riot, or any other cause beyond the Promoter's sole control (a "Force Majeure Event"). A Force Majeure Event expressly includes (i) an outbreak or resurgence of COVID-19 (as defined by the World Health Organization, which, together with any related strains, variants and mutations thereof and other similar infectious diseases, are collectively referred to herein as "COVID-19") or, (ii) action, order, regulation or guidance taken or issued by a government authority in response to an actual or threatened outbreak or resurgence of COVID-19.

Released Parties are not responsible for and shall not be liable for: (i) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by Participants, printing errors or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in this Sports Promotion; (ii) technical, hardware, software, or telephone failures of any kind, lost or unavailable network connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled, or delayed computer transmissions which may limit or interfere with a Participant's ability to take part in this Sports Promotion; (iii) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process of this Sports Promotion; (iv) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of this Sports Promotion or the processing of entries; (v) late, lost, delayed, misdirected, incomplete, unreadable, inaccurate, undeliverable, damaged or stolen entries or notices (including winner notifications, if applicable); (vi) data corruption, theft, destruction, unauthorized access to or alteration of entry or other materials; (vii) any printing, typographical, human, administrative or technical errors or omissions in any material associated with this Sports Promotion; (viii) any injury, loss, costs, expenses or damages to persons or property (including, but not limited to, damage to any computer system or mobile device related to participation in, accessing or downloading information related to this Sports Promotion) which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from Participant's participation in this Sports Promotion or any related activity; (ix) any illegal activity by Participant or anyone acting in concert with Participant; and/or (x) any cancellations, delays, diversions or substitutions or any act or omissions whatsoever by any persons.

BetMGM reserves the right to alter, discontinue or terminate this Promotion, or any aspect of it, at any time, with or without notice, in the event that the Promotion is not capable of running as planned, including without limitation if there has been any printing, production, distribution or other error in any promotion communication or on the platform, or where there has been any error in the preparation for or conduct of any promotion affecting the result of this Promotion or the number of participants or the value of claims. BetMGM reserves the right to suspend, change or cancel this Promotion in its entirety or exclude any individual or individuals from participation if it determines at its sole discretion that there is fraud or there are any irregularities or abuses occurring in connection with this Promotion. BetMGM's General Terms and Conditions, Terms of Service, and Privacy Policy apply. Each selected potential winner will be notified of any applicable awards via push notification, in-app inbox message, in-app banner message, email and/or telephone. This Sports Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, provincial, and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law.

OLG Internal Control Trigger Based applies to this promotion.