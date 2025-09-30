Sports fans looking to get into MLB betting can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins, or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The MLB playoffs begin Tuesday, Sept. 30, with all four Wild Card series, headlined by the New York Yankees hosting the Boston Red Sox at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook here:

For a full list of terms and conditions regarding the offer, visit our BetMGM bonus code review.

Best MLB bets on Tuesday

We've got a great pitching matchup on tap as Max Fried (19-5, 2.86 ERA) gets the nod for New York. Fried has won six starts in a row for the Yankees, including a 5-3 win over the Red Sox where he allowed just two runs in 5 1/3 innings. Boston turns things over to Garrett Crochet (18-5, 2.59 ERA), who has won four starts in a row. Crochet fanned 12 hitters in his last appearance against the Yankees, a 6-3 win for Boston. The SportsLine Inside the Lines team model likes the Yankees as -135 money line favorites (wager $135 to win $100), who win in 64% of simulations for a "B" grade play.

The SportsLine model does have two "A" ratings for Tuesday's MLB slate. It sees the Cubs defeating the Padres in Game 1 in 65% of simulations, with Chicago presenting strong value as a -129 favorite. The model also backs the Reds +1.5 against the Dodgers in the final game of the day. Cincinnati covers in 65% of simulations. Bet on Tuesday's MLB playoff games with BetMGM here:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously. It offers users tools like setting deposit limits and taking timeouts to practice gaming responsibly. BetMGM has a live chat function for users to get in contact with support 24/7 and has contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER on its platforms for those requiring additional assistance.