The 2025 MLB Playoffs continue on Friday with a Game 5 in the ALDS between the Mariners and Tigers at 8:08 p.m. ET. Then there are also three games on the Friday college football schedule, including a huge AAC matchup between North Texas and No. 24 South Florida at 7:30 p.m. ET and a Big Ten battle between Washington and Rutgers at 9 p.m. ET.

Picks from two of those games are among our Friday college football and MLB best bets from the SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every game 10,000 times. The model is on a sizzling 41-21 run on top-rated NFL picks dating back to 2024. It also entered the second week of the 2025 MLB playoffs a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks this season and is a profitable 38-25 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024.

Best Friday CFB and MLB predictions at BetMGM

North Texas -1 vs. South Florida (-110)

Mariners +105 vs. Tigers

Colorado State +6.5 vs. Fresno State (-110)

The Bulls are the ranked team in this matchup but North Texas was in the "others receiving votes" category of the AP Top 25 and is off to a perfect 5-0 start with a signature 59-10 beatdown of Washington State. Eric Morris is clearly finding traction in his third season, as the Mean Green rank eighth in FBS in scoring (44.8 ppg) entering the week. Meanwhile, South Florida also had a signature win over Florida, but that might have been more about the Gators (2-3). The model has North Texas covering in 67% of simulations.

Mariners +105 vs. Tigers

"This game represents a potential redemption opportunity for Tarik Skubal, who struggled in last year's Game 5 against Cleveland, allowing five runs in a crushing defeat. The Mariners have solved Tarik Skubal three times in four tries this season, including twice at home. His 5.91 ERA is the highest against any team with a minimum of 10 innings pitched this season," SportsLine handicapper Jeff Hochman said. "Seattle has thrived at T-Mobile Park with a 100-62 record over the past two seasons - the third-best home mark in baseball. George Kirby has always pitched better at home (3.10 ERA) than on the road (4.14) over his four-year career. Skubal is a "beast" who has logged 209.3 IP this season. Give me the home underdog in this winner-take-all affair."

Colorado State +6.5 vs. Fresno State (-110)

Colorado State is desperate to turn its season around after losing four of its first five games. The Rams are coming off their highest-scoring game of the campaign, racking up 24 points against San Diego State last week. Freshman running back Jalen Dupree had 103 rushing yards on 16 carries, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. Fresno State narrowly escaped with a 23-21 win at Hawaii in its most recent road game. The model predicts Colorado State covers in 55% of simulations.

