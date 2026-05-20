Wednesday is a massive day for sports with Game 2 of the NBA's Western Conference Finals between the Spurs and Thunder and Game 1 of the NHL's Western Conference Final between the Golden Knights and Avalanche. Ahead of these massive games, interested sports bettors should check out the BetMGM bonus code, which gives new BetMGM users either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. The offer available to you depends on which state you're in. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Wednesday's top games:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets on Wednesday, May 20

If Monday's game is any indication, we're in for a banger series between the Spurs and Thunder. San Antonio took Game 1 122-115 in double overtime with each team trading body blow after body blow. Spurs star Victor Wembanyama shined with 41 points and 24 rebounds to lead his team to victory in Game 1, while MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 24 points on just 7-for-23 shooting for OKC. The Spurs can take a massive 2-0 lead with the series returning to San Antonio, while the Thunder will aim to even things up at home on Wednesday. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, sees the Under hitting at a 61.8% rate.

The Western Conference Final kicks off Wednesday night between the Avs and Golden Knights with each side looking to advance to the Stanley Cup Final. Vegas got past Anaheim last round in six games, while Colorado is 8-1 this postseason, losing just once last round to Minnesota. The Avs led the league in points and goals scored while allowing the fewest goals in the league. The Golden Knights were more middle of the pack in goals scored and allowed, but this is a veteran roster with no shortage of Stanley Cup Playoffs experience. The SportsLine model sees more value in backing Vegas on the money line as the Golden Knights win in 39% of simulations to return value at current odds.

Bet on the NBA Playoffs, NHL, MLB and more on Wednesday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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