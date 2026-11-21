With the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, new users get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,000 back in bonus bets over 10 days. The state you live in determines which offer is available to you. Saturday's Week 12 college football schedule features games like LSU vs. Tennessee and Georgia vs. South Carolina. Sign up here to bet on Saturday's college football games using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Saturday, Nov. 21

The LSU Tigers were handed their fourth loss of the season on Saturday, and it was maybe their most heartbreaking defeat to date. LSU seemingly had Texas handled, but the Longhorns came storming back in the second half and scored a last-second touchdown in a game that featured six interceptions in Texas' 22-21 win. LSU's College Football Playoff hopes were shot dead with that defeat, but they can complicate their Week 12 opponent's CFP aspirations with an upset win over Tennessee. The Vols have two losses, but they also have one of the best wins of the season by defeating Alabama. Tennessee is a top-10 team in every poll right now and with two more wins, it will make its second CFP appearance in three years. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has the Over on 45.5 hitting more than 60% of the time for an 'A' grade.

The Georgia at South Carolina matchup lost some shine over the weekend with the Gamecocks getting blown out at Arkansas as they had to start a backup quarterback, but they can make life tough for the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs, especially with LaNorris Sellers likely back under center. Georgia has been excellent outside of a stunning home loss to Auburn. But the Bulldogs have rallied for three straight wins since. The Gamecocks are 6-4 and had won four straight -- including beating Tennessee -- before the loss to Arkansas. The model sees value backing the Gamecocks, who win 22% of the time as a sizable plus-money underdog. Bet on college football and more with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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